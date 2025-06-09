Global Blockchain For Medical Records Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, and Growth Forecast

Blockchain For Medical Records Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Blockchain for Medical Records Market?

The rapid expansion of the blockchain applications in maintaining medical records has garnered substantial attention in recent years. The blockchain for medical records market size has grown from $0.91 billion in 2024 to an expected $1.06 billion in 2025, ticking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.2%. This historical growth can primarily be attributed to concerns regarding data security, a rise in electronic health records, regulatory compliance requirements, increasing instances of healthcare data breaches, and a critical need for interoperability.

How is the Blockchain for Medical Records Market Projected to Grow?

The blockchain for medical records market size is slated for rapid expansion in the immediate future. Market analysts estimate it will reach $1.98 billion by 2029, manifesting a CAGR of 16.8%. The projected growth in this period is tied to factors such as the increasing adoption of blockchain in healthcare, a rising demand for secure patient data sharing, burgeoning government initiatives, expanding telemedicine adoption, and cost-efficiency benefits brought on by blockchain applications. Major trends that are forecasted to dominate the period include advancements in blockchain protocols, integration with artificial intelligence, and innovation in decentralized healthcare systems along with research and development and development of blockchain-based interoperability solutions.

What are the Key Drivers of the Blockchain for Medical Records Market?

One leading driver expected to propel the blockchain for medical records market's growth going forward is the increasing need for secure and transparent data management. Such management often involves data protection against threats and ensuring its clear accessibility to authorized individuals. A rise in data breaches is one key factor triggering the demand for secure and transparent data management, consequently prompting a need for systems ensuring data integrity, user trust, and regulatory compliance.

Blockchain, which provides an immutable and decentralized ledger, becomes crucial for secure and transparent medical record management -- it guarantees that patient data, once on the network, can't be tampered and is available only to authorized parties with full traceability. The Identity Theft Resource Center, a US-based non-profit organization, reported a dire surge of 78% in data compromises in 2023 relative to 2022, affecting 353 million people through 3,205 reported incidents. This only highlights the growing need for secure and transparent data management, driving the growth of the blockchain for medical records market.

Major Companies Influence The Growth Of The Blockchain For Medical Records Market?

Key industry players in the blockchain for medical records market include international corporations like International Business Machines Corporation and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. Also contributing are startups and tech firms such as iSolve LLC, Guardtime AS, PokitDok Inc., Avaneer Health Inc., MediBloc Inc., Patientory Inc., BurstIQ Inc., Solve.Care Foundation, Triall Foundation, FarmaTrust Ltd., Iryo.io Ltd., Medicalchain Ltd. Blockpharma SAS, Medifakt Pte. Ltd., Clinicoin LLC, Briya, Gem Corporation, and Embleema are also noteworthy contributors.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Blockchain For Medical Records Market?

A key trend to note is the focus of major companies in the blockchain for medical records market on technological innovations, such as on-chain medical authentication. This safe method of verifying and documenting medical procedures, patient data, and healthcare transactions on a blockchain increases transparency, maintains data integrity, and prevents fraud.

For instance, Circular Protocol, a US-based company, partnered with Arculus by CompoSecure CMPO and IT Lab in March 2025 to launch a Smart Share white-label platform. This platform provides a blockchain-based authentication and verification system for medical records, and a key feature is the integration of Arculus Authentication into Circular's MedTech device. This device provides healthcare facilities with physical cards containing private keys. Authorized medical staff can utilize these cards to sign procedures and transactions on the Circular blockchain securely and effortlessly via a simple tap-to-computer interface.

How Is The Global Blockchain For Medical Records Segmented?

The blockchain for medical records market covered in the report is segmented in the following categories:

1 By Type: Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Consortium Blockchain, Hybrid Blockchain

2 By Technology: Distributed Ledger Technology, Smart Contracts

3 By Application: Patient Data Management, Interoperability, Billing And Claims Management, Clinical Trials And Research

4 By End User: Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Insurance Companies, Research Institutions

More specifically:

1 By Public Blockchain: Permissionless Blockchain, Token-Based Blockchain, Decentralized Data Storage

2 By Private Blockchain: Enterprise Blockchain Solutions, Healthcare Provider Networks, Patient Data Management

3 By Consortium Blockchain: Multi-Organization Data Sharing, Interoperability Networks, Research And Clinical Trials

4 By Hybrid Blockchain: Identity Verification And Access Control, Compliance And Regulatory Solutions, Smart Contract-Based Data Exchange

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Blockchain For Medical Records Market?

In terms of regions, North America held the lion's share of the blockchain for medical records market in 2024. However, the regions examined in the blockchain for medical records market report include the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

