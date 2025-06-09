Enterprise iCatalog, a transformative technology designed to accelerate AI-enabled automation, ensure safeguards, and prepare organizations for AI operations.

Enterprise iCatalog gives organizations the clarity and control they need to safeguard enterprise data effectively, automate with confidence, and lay the groundwork for responsible use of AI.” — Adil Khan

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SafePaaS announces Enterprise iCatalog™ to unlock the full potential of AI while safeguarding sensitive data.Orlando, June 9, SafePaaS, a leading policy-based access governance platform, is proud to announce Enterprise iCatalog at the annual Oracle Users Conference. Enterprise iCatalog is a transformative technology designed to accelerate AI-enabled automation, ensure enterprise-grade safeguards, and prepare organizations for AI operations.Implementing AI isn’t without hurdles. From a data standpoint, AI is only as good as the data used to build, train, and deploy the models behind these solutions.Enterprise iCatalog is a powerful central data hub that automatically maps metadata by organizing critical data from growing “data-sprawl” across SaaS applications, cloud storage, and on-premise business software systems. By eliminating reliance on manual, error-prone data management processes, Enterprise iCatalog enables organizations to extract and centralize thousands of data objects from all significant data sources, creating a single, auditable source of truth foundational for operational efficiency and future AI initiatives.“Organizations will not be able to achieve full potential unless their data is prepared for AI use. Today’s AI is only as good as the data used to build, train, and deploy the LLMs,” says Adil Khan, SafePaaS CEO. “Enterprise iCatalog gives organizations the clarity and control they need to safeguard enterprise data effectively, automate with confidence, and lay the groundwork for responsible use of AI.”With advanced data safeguards, Enterprise iCatalog customers can leverage generative AI to enrich metadata and improve visibility without the risk of exposing sensitive data to public Large Language Models (LLMs). This product is fully integrated within SafePaaS to accelerate control deployments across all modules. Now, organizations can proactively identify risks and maintain data integrity across all mission-critical systems. IT General Controls (ITGCs) such as ConfigCompare™ and Change Tracker™ can ensure SDLC effectiveness without limitation of content. Risk of fraud, waste, and errors can be prevented with automated anomaly detection and predictive tagging capabilities. Built-in compliance reporting ensures audit readiness and helps meet evolving regulatory requirements easily.Beyond today’s needs, Enterprise iCatalog is designed for the future. It provides a reliable, up-to-date reference for all enterprise data objects, which is essential for training, validating, and governing AI models. As organizations adopt AI-driven operations, Enterprise iCatalog lays the foundation for intelligent agents that will autonomously monitor and manage system-wide activities, drastically reducing manual audit efforts and enabling scalable, responsible AI-enabled operations.SafePaaS is the policy-based active governance platform that governs people, processes, and technology in a single platform. Built from the ground up, our organic, agile cloud platform helps organizations adopt effective governance and controls, which are essential for overcoming obstacles and achieving business objectives. Policies sit at the center of our platform architecture delivering immediate value without the complexity of legacy governance solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.