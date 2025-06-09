Eddy Corp And the Cameron Group Announce Strategic Agreement

Create and use your own power

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eddy Corp ( www.eddycorp.us ), an innovator in intelligent microgrid and energy optimization systems, has entered into a strategic agreement with The Cameron Group, Inc. ( https://thecamerongroupinc.com ), a leader in small modular nuclear reactor design and advanced energy infrastructure solutions. This collaboration enables both companies to promote each other’s technologies and jointly deliver next-generation energy solutions, including behind-the-meter microgrids with optional nuclear capabilities.Under the agreement:- The Cameron Group will actively promote Eddy Corp’s microgrid systems, integrating them into energy infrastructure proposals and clean power solutions worldwide.- Eddy Corp will incorporate The Cameron Group’s micro nuclear reactor designs into its Eddy System configurations, providing customers with cutting-edge options for resilient, carbon-free, and scalable power—especially in remote, industrial, or mission-critical applications."This agreement allows us to extend the reach and capabilities of the Eddy System to include clean nuclear energy as a viable and sustainable option for our clients,” said Kenneth L. Greenberg, Chairman of Eddy Corp. “The Cameron Group’s reactor technology is a natural complement to our microgrid platform, and together we offer a resilient energy solution that meets today’s decarbonization goals without compromising reliability."“We are proud to align with Eddy Corp to support the deployment of advanced microgrids across a range of sectors,” said Dr. Samit "Sam" Bhattacharyya, Chairman of The Cameron Group. “Their proven platform enables seamless integration of our small reactor technology behind the meter, helping clients achieve true energy independence while maintaining the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and innovation."This partnership marks a significant step forward in advancing decentralized energy infrastructure and will allow clients to tailor power generation to local needs with options ranging from renewables and battery storage to clean, modular nuclear energy.About Eddy CorpEddy Corp based in Denver, Colorado, is a start-up that intends to develop and deploy intelligent microgrid solutions that empower customers to take control of their energy usage, reduce emissions, and enhance energy reliability. The Eddy System combines advanced controls, generation sources, and energy storage to create adaptive, behind-the-meter microgrids suited for utilities, industry, and critical infrastructure. Eddy Corp. U.S. Patent No. 11,894,685. All rights reserved.About The Cameron Group, Inc.The Cameron Group specializes in the design and development of small modular nuclear reactors and balance-of-plant energy systems. With a focus on safety, innovation, and global scalability, The Cameron Group delivers turnkey solutions that bring zero-emission nuclear power within reach for modern infrastructure demands.Media Contact:For Eddy Corp:Ken Greenberg- Executive ChairmanPh: 720-281-9280Email: kgreenberg@eddycorp.usFor Cameron Group:Bill Webster-EVPbwebster00@yahoo.comContactEddy CorpKen Greenberg720-281-9280For Cameron Group:Bill Webster-EVP bwebster00@yahoo.com

