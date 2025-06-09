SOBA New Jersey Offers Telehealth Therapy Options for Remote & Convenient Addiction and Mental Health Care

Soba New Jersey Drug & Alcohol Detox Soba New Jersey Drug & Alcohol Detox Building Soba New Jersey Interior

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balancing busy schedules can make it challenging for many individuals, such as parents, full-time workers, and students, to attend in-person addiction and mental health treatment. Recognizing this need, SOBA New Jersey Drug & Alcohol Rehab is proud to offer telehealth therapy options that provide remote, convenient, and confidential care to clients across New Jersey.

Remote & Convenient Care from the Comfort of Home

With telehealth therapy, clients can connect with compassionate, expert treatment specialists from wherever they feel most comfortable—whether that’s their couch, back patio, or any private location. Using secure video chat, phone, or messaging apps, clients can maintain continuity of care without the stress of traveling to a physical center.

Benefits of SOBA New Jersey’s Telehealth Services:

Access therapy sessions on your phone, tablet, or computer.

Join scheduled group therapy meetings from any private place.

Maintain your recovery with increased convenience and flexibility.

Confidential and HIPAA-compliant sessions with encrypted communication.

Covered by most insurance plans.

How Telehealth Rehab & Recovery Works

From their New Jersey offices, SOBA’s clinicians use secure, encrypted video conferencing and calling software for one-on-one and group therapy sessions. Most patients prefer smartphones but tablets, laptops, or computers are also supported. SOBA’s friendly, tech-savvy team assists clients with any technology questions or setup to ensure a smooth experience.

Telehealth Services Offered:

Consultations and assessments

Individual therapy sessions

Medication management discussions

Group therapy meetings

Routine follow-up appointments

Why Choose SOBA New Jersey Telehealth?

SOBA New Jersey combines the benefits of cutting-edge technology with a compassionate treatment approach. The telehealth program is designed to be just as effective and supportive as in-person care, helping clients continue their recovery journey with ease and confidence.

Begin Your Journey Today

Reaching out for help can be difficult, but SOBA New Jersey makes it easier than ever with 24/7 availability. Those interested can call or text for confidential support and information on telehealth therapy options.

Phone: (888) 979-9602

Text: 732-365-3080

About SOBA New Jersey

Since 2014, SOBA New Jersey has been a leader in addiction and mental health treatment. Offering detox, residential care, outpatient programs, and sober living, SOBA is committed to individualized, innovative treatment strategies that help clients achieve lasting recovery and wellness.

Contact Information:

SOBA New Jersey Drug & Alcohol Rehab

104 Bayard Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Phone: (732) 631-8495

Email: admissions@sobanewjersey.com

Website: sobanewjersey.com/new-brunswick-drug-alcohol-rehab

