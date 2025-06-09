BioBase LLCLaunches EcoFish™ – A Powerful New Fish Mapping Feature Powered by Echoview

Introducing EcoFishTM. A powerful new BioBase fish mapping layer powered by Echoview. Example fish density map and sonar images recorded with consumer sonar and processed in biobasemaps.com

BioBase launches EcoFish™, a new consumer sonar-based fish counting and mapping tool for lake managers and aquatic researchers.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioBase LLC, a leading provider of cloud-based aquatic habitat mapping, is proud to announce the launch of EcoFish™ , a groundbreaking new fish counting and mapping feature now available to users at biobasemaps.com . This release marks a significant milestone in fish sampling technology, made possible through a partnership with Echoview Software , a global leader in hydroacoustic data processing technology.EcoFish combines BioBase’s intuitive web-based platform with the powerful capabilities of Echoview software to deliver fish target detection from consumer sonar devices. The feature automatically detects and maps individuals and schools of fish, estimates relative (acoustic) sizes, and depth of occupation from sonar logs recorded by lake managers, researchers, and citizen scientists."EcoFish represents a major step forward in delivering a comprehensive three-dimensional picture of underwater environments to professionals who are responsible for managing them," said Ray Valley, President of BioBase LLC and Product Owner of EcoFish. “The days of trying to manage a 3D environment in 2D are over.”Key Features of EcoFish™:• Automated Fish Detection: Advanced algorithms detect individual fish targets and schools from single-beam sonar recordings. Depths and GPS location are provided for every detection.• Fish Size Estimates: Relative size classes based on an acoustic reflectivity score help identify which fish may be small fish or juveniles and which fish may be larger adults• Interactive Heat Maps: Visualize fish density, distribution patterns, and schooling activity directly on BioBase’s map viewer.• Downloadable Reports and Data: Users receive summary statistics, charts and csv datasets for further analysis.The EcoFish system has been designed for accessibility, ensuring compatibility with widely available sonar systems like Lowrance and Simrad units. With the EcoFish add-on to any EcoSound™ mapping subscription, users simply log in at biobasemaps.com and upload their sonar logs and receive detailed fish mapping results within 30 minutes to an hour.Echoview Software brings decades of scientific expertise to EcoFish. Their hydroacoustic processing engine, trusted by research institutions and fisheries scientists worldwide, ensures that EcoFish results are grounded in proven acoustic methodologies.“It’s been terrific partnering with BioBase and helping them to build EcoFish,” said Briony Hutton, Chief Scientist at Echoview. “Taking a deep dive into the world of consumer sonar data processing has been an exciting challenge, and the Echoview and BioBase teams have worked closely together to develop a range of clever, novel techniques to automatically extract meaningful insights. The result is an effective tool that can be used to translate years of hydroacoustic data into real-world outcomes for lake management and conservation."EcoFish is especially suited for:• Fisheries Management Agencies/Authorities responsible for Fisheries inventory programs, research and management• Pond and Lake Management Firms to map fish distribution, evaluate habitat use and improvements, and population status on behalf of your clients• Anglers & Citizen Scientists interested in contributing to fish assessment and monitoring studies on their favorite lakes, rivers, or coastsAvailabilityEcoFish is now live and accessible to all BioBase users. New users can sign up at www.biobasemaps.com and begin uploading sonar logs immediately with a free 30 day trial.About BioBase LLCBioBase LLC is the industry leader in automated cloud processing technology for the aquatic resource professional. BioBase removes the labor intensive and high-cost elements from the process of creating aquatic habitat maps and assessing fish populations. BioBase processes sonar data files that you collect and upload, and create maps and datasets of depth, bottom composition, aquatic vegetation, fish. BioBase is used by over 400 users in 46 US states and 18 Countries. BioBase is headquartered in Nashville TN with operations based mostly out of Minnesota USA.About Echoview Software Pty LtdEchoview is the global standard for hydroacoustic data processing. Used by government agencies, universities, and private consultants, Echoview provides powerful tools for analyzing sonar data, quantifying fish populations, and assessing aquatic environments. Their flagship software, Echoview, is known for its scientific rigor and flexibility in a wide range of freshwater and marine settings. Echoview is headquartered in Hobart, Australia.

