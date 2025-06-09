Rainbow Dynamics Launches RackBot™ Goods-to-Person System in North America

LANCASHIRE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rainbow Dynamics, a UK-based leader in robotics innovation, is proud to announce the official North American launch of its 4th generation goods-to-person automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS), RackBot™. This milestone follows the system’s acclaimed showcase at the Robotics and Automation Exhibition held at NEC in Birmingham, England earlier this year.

RackBot™ is the latest evolution in goods-to-person technology, purpose-built to meet the demanding throughput requirements of e-commerce fulfillment and micro-fulfillment operations. Since its initial launch in the UK in October 2024, RackBot™ has set new industry benchmarks for high-density storage, high throughput, and agile performance. Rainbow Dynamics owns the patents and trademark for the RackBot™ system, underscoring its commitment to innovation and intellectual property leadership.

“RackBot™ is a superior goods-to-person solution with a more simplistic design, delivering more stability, tolerance for floor flatness, and easier maintenance. The result is a more economical system to deploy and operate,” said Keith Gallant, General Manager of USA and Canada. “Our 4th generation system allows operations to improve product density by an additional 30 percent within the same floorspace, and a single system can achieve up to 6,000 totes per hour—perfect for the fast pace of e-commerce fulfillment.”

Rainbow Dynamics considers the USA and Canada to be primary markets for RackBot™ and is committed to serving these regions exclusively through a network of trusted local distribution partners. The company does not sell directly to end customers, ensuring tailored service and support. Current North American distribution partners include:

·Bradford Systems

·Shelving + Racking Systems

·Greenspace

·G2P Robots

·Stakkd

A select number of additional partners will be brought on this year to maintain the highest standards of customer support and system integration.

RackBot™ stands out in the AS/RS market for its robust, patented design that delivers unmatched reliability and operational simplicity. Its agile system architecture is engineered for the rapid, variable demands of e-commerce fulfillment, while offering customers a future-proof solution that scales as their needs evolve.

