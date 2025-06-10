The Jackpot Gents Continue Multi-Year Video Poker Success: Up Nearly $20,000 in 2025 Despite 2024 Setback

The Jackpot Gents

Jackpot Gents prove video poker beats slots with $19K+ wins in 2025, net positive after 3 years of $2 Million annual play.

DANIA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Casino enthusiasts Steve and Matt Bourie, known as "The Jackpot Gents," continue to demonstrate the long-term potential of strategic video poker play on their YouTube channel. As of June 9, 2025, the father-son duo reports winnings of $19,278.63 for the year, reinforcing their philosophy that video poker offers superior value compared to traditional slot machines.The scale of their operation is significant, with an average bet of $25 per hand and approximately $2 million wagered annually. This high-volume play makes their results particularly noteworthy from a statistical perspective.The Jackpot Gents' multi-year journey showcases both the challenges and rewards of skilled casino gaming. Their track record includes a winning year in 2023 with profits of $1,020.17, followed by losses of $7,693.85 in 2024, and their current strong performance in 2025. When analyzed against their total action, their loss rate for 2023 and 2024 combined was less than 1%. More significantly, when including their current 2025 winnings of over $19,000, the Jackpot Gents are actually net winners after almost three years of daily video poker play."These numbers tell the real story," said Steve Bourie. "When you're wagering approximately $2 million per year at $25 per hand, even small percentage advantages compound significantly over time. Our multi-year results prove that skilled video poker play can overcome the house edge."Full details on their annual win/loss totals are explained in a comprehensive YouTube video they posted in early 2025: https://youtu.be/l75FGU-eqa4 The Jackpot Gents' YouTube channel, featuring daily real-money video poker sessions, continues to provide transparency rarely seen in casino content creation. Unlike many slot influencers who only showcase winning sessions, Steve and Matt Bourie document their complete gambling journey, including both victories and setbacks.The duo's approach contrasts sharply with the challenges faced by slot influencers. With slot machines typically having a house edge of 10-14%, long-term profitability is extremely difficult. Many successful slot influencers rely on additional income streams to sustain their play."Video poker games typically have an edge of only 1 to 2% when played with optimal strategy," Matt Bourie explained. "Our results demonstrate that with sufficient volume and proper play, it's possible to overcome that edge over time. A less than 1% loss rate over two years, followed by significant wins, validates our approach."In addition to their engaging YouTube content, The Jackpot Gents maintain a comprehensive website at thejackpotgents.com . The site serves as a hub for all things video poker, offering invaluable resources for both beginners and seasoned players.Key features of thejackpotgents.com include:1. In-Depth Articles: The website delves into the nuances of video poker, explaining the differences between video poker and slot machines.2. Software Training Programs: The Jackpot Gents guide visitors on how to leverage cutting-edge video poker software training programs to enhance their skills.3. Free Strategy Charts: Visitors can access a variety of free video poker strategy charts that cater to different game variations.4. Video Poker Pay Tables: The website provides comprehensive information on the most prevalent video poker pay tables found in casinos.Adding to their robust content offerings, the Jackpot Gents also present a weekly livestream every Monday night at 8pm EST/5pm PST. During these live sessions, Steve and Matt Bourie play video poker in real-time at a casino, offering viewers an immersive experience and the opportunity to interact with them directly."Our Monday night livestreams allow us to connect with our audience in a more immediate way," Steve Bourie explained. "Viewers can see us apply our strategies in a live casino environment and ask questions as we play.""We hope our transparent approach and long-term results continue to encourage players to consider video poker," Matt Bourie added. "Our multi-year performance shows that with proper strategy and sufficient volume, skilled players can achieve positive results over time."The Jackpot Gents continue to release new videos daily, each concluding with an updated win/loss tally. Their channel and website serve as both entertainment and education for casino enthusiasts looking to maximize their gaming experience.About The Jackpot Gents:Steve and Matt Bourie, known as "The Jackpot Gents," are a father-son duo dedicated to educating and entertaining casino-goers through their daily YouTube videos, comprehensive website, and weekly livestreams. With a focus on video poker strategy and real-money play, they aim to prove that skill-based games offer the best value in the casino.For more information, visit their YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@TheJackpotGents You can also watch their weekly livestream: Every Monday at 8pm EST/5pm PST on that same channel.

