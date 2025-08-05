Dr. Sam Speron Discusses Pros and Cons of Surgical and Non-Surgical Facelifts

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reconstructive surgeon, underscores the lasting advantages of traditional surgical facelifts over non-surgical treatments like the EnerJet Kinetic Facelift. Non-surgical facelifts , such as the EnerJet Kinetic Facelift, use high-pressure jets to deliver hyaluronic acid or other therapeutic agents into the skin without needles. While these treatments offer minimal downtime and subtle improvements, they often fail to deliver the comprehensive, long-lasting results that many patients seek."Non-surgical options provide convenience, which makes them appealing," says Dr. Speron. "However, for patients who want significant and enduring facial rejuvenation, a traditional surgical facelift remains the gold standard."Surgical facelifts go beyond surface-level enhancements by repositioning underlying tissues and removing excess skin, creating a more youthful and natural appearance. These procedures deliver dramatic, long-lasting results that non-surgical methods cannot replicate."A surgical facelift corrects sagging muscles and tissues, providing a foundation for results that can last a decade or more," Dr. Speron explains. "In contrast, non-surgical treatments require frequent maintenance and may not effectively address more pronounced signs of aging."While non-surgical treatments like the EnerJet Kinetic Facelift offer a quick refresh for those with mild signs of aging, they cannot replace the transformative effects of surgery."Patients need a thorough consultation to understand the potential and limitations of each procedure," Dr. Speron advises. "Our goal is to tailor each approach to the individual's needs, ensuring the best possible outcome."For more information on facial rejuvenation options or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Sam Speron, visit Dr. Speron Plastic Surgery or call 847-696-9900.

