Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,401 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 428,145 in the last 365 days.

The Songwriter Show Expands Distribution to Smart Platforms

The Songwriter Show Expands Distribution to Smart Platforms

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an age of technological innovation, The Songwriter Show, hosted by Sarantos, is reaching audiences wherever they are. Whether it’s via Alexa, Apple CarPlay, or Roku, the show ensures accessibility for listeners across cutting-edge devices.

"It’s exciting to bring music and storytelling to people in new and innovative ways," Sarantos says.

Experience the magic of songwriting through The Songwriter Show, available live and on over 30 syndication platforms. For details, visit www.songwritershow.com.

Sarantos
The Songwriter Show
+1 847-696-9900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Songwriter Show Expands Distribution to Smart Platforms

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more