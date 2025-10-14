The Songwriter Show Expands Distribution to Smart Platforms

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an age of technological innovation, The Songwriter Show , hosted by Sarantos, is reaching audiences wherever they are. Whether it’s via Alexa, Apple CarPlay, or Roku, the show ensures accessibility for listeners across cutting-edge devices."It’s exciting to bring music and storytelling to people in new and innovative ways," Sarantos says.Experience the magic of songwriting through The Songwriter Show, available live and on over 30 syndication platforms. For details, visit www.songwritershow.com

