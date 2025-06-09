Type 2 Diabetes Market Epidemiology Report 2025-35: Pipeline Analysis, Treatment, Trends, Rising Incidence & Prevalence

Type 2 Diabetes Market Trends

The report provides a detailed analysis of the current Type 2 diabetes marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The type 2 diabetes market size was valued at US$ 23.4 billion across the top 7 markets (US, EU4, UK, and Japan) in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the top 7 markets to reach US$ 42.8 billion by 2035, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.64% during 2025-2035.The market for Type 2 Diabetes is increasing gradually as more individuals are being diagnosed and progress is being achieved on treatments. Type 2 diabetes is a condition in which the body's ability to process blood sugar is impaired, and is one of the most common disease categories in the world today. The market is increasing due to an increase in awareness, lifestyle modifications, and emerging therapeutic advances.A major growth driver in the market is the growing incidence of type 2 diabetes globally. High incidence rates of blood sugar disorders can be linked to poor diets, a lack of physical exercise, and lifestyles that are sedentary. Cases are increasingly emerging among the youth and healthcare contributors and pharmaceutical firms are actively seeking more effective long-term treatment. Here, the demand for early diagnosis and more efficient treatment of type 2 diabetes by 2025 is greater than it has ever been.Technological innovation is a key contributor to this market. The advent of diverse, advanced glucose monitoring devices (i.e., continuous glucose monitors [CGMs] and smart insulin delivery devices) is transforming the patient care experience. These devices allow for real-time monitoring of blood glucose and more precise dosing of medication, improving patient outcomes and quality of life. Applications and health technology are also making it easier for people to track their activity, food consumed, and glucose levels, benefiting self-management and patient activation.The drug side of the business is expanding, too. The introduction of new drugs that better control blood sugar with fewer side effects are being introduced. The use of drug classes including GLP-1 receptor agonists, SGLT2 inhibitors, and DPP-4 inhibitors are expanding in 2025 and beyond, because they not only reduce blood sugar but positively impact heart and kidney activity. The use of fixed-dose combinations and weekly injections streamline the treatment regimen, thereby improving compliance and decreasing the overall amount of medications taken per day.Request a PDF Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/type-2-diabetes-market/requestsample Key Highlights:Research conducted in Delhi and the southern city of Chennai found that inhaling air with high amounts of PM2.5 particles led to high blood sugar levels and increased type 2 diabetes incidence.Around 18.7 million of the 537 million population with diabetes in the world live in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC), where there is also a rise in the number of adolescents, children, and young adults identified with type 2 diabetes.About 25 percent of those with diabetes onset under 25 have type 2 diabetes.A recent genetic study by UK scientists reveals that depression may be an immediate trigger of type 2 diabetes, which could help to prevent the disease.A study published in JAMA Network Open found that rates of new-onset type 2 diabetes increased by 62% among US youngsters after the COVID-19 pandemic began, particularly among Black and Hispanic children.Get Full Insights with TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/type-2-diabetes-market Competitive LandscapeThe competitive landscape of the type 2 diabetes market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.Merck/PfizerBoehringer Ingelheim/Eli Lilly and CompanyGlaxoSmithKlineBoehringer Ingelheim/Eli Lilly and CompanyEli Lilly and CompanyOramed PharmaceuticalsLexicon PharmaceuticalsvTv TherapeuticsEli Lilly and CompanyBiomea Fusion7 Major Countries CoveredUnited StatesGermanyFranceUnited KingdomItalySpainJapanIMARC Group Offers Other Reports:Acute Kidney Injury Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/acute-kidney-injury-market Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/age-related-macular-degeneration-market Atopic Dermatitis Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/atopic-dermatitis-market Autism Spectrum Disorder Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/autism-spectrum-disorder-market Herpes Simplex Virus Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/herpes-simplex-virus-market

