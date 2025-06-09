Aqueouss Challenges Exide, Amaron with Next-Gen Lithium Batteries

Lithium is Future Aqueouss-Hold the Volt VIBHAS VERMA(C0-FOUNDER)

Aqueouss challenges Exide & Amaron with next-gen lithium tech, leading India’s shift to inverter lithium batteries & battery energy storage systems.

Our lithium batteries aren’t just upgrades—they are the future of power.” — Vibhas Verma

DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- India’s battery market is witnessing a major transformation as Aqueouss – Hold the Volt ( https://aqueouss.in ) emerges as a strong challenger to industry giants like Exide and Amaron. With its cutting-edge LiFePO₄ lithium battery technology, Aqueouss is leading a new wave of clean, efficient, and scalable energy storage solutions across automotive, inverter, and solar segments.Traditional lead-acid batteries are rapidly being replaced by lithium-based alternatives for their longer lifespan, fast charging capabilities, and low maintenance. Aqueouss is capitalizing on this shift by delivering next-gen lithium batteries that outperform conventional models on performance, safety, and sustainability.“India needs future-ready power solutions, and we’re here to deliver exactly that,” said Vibhas Verma (co-founder of Aqueouss). “We’re not just another battery company—we’re building the next standard in energy.”With robust R&D, advanced manufacturing, and a vision for energy independence, Aqueouss is building a name as a trusted alternative to legacy brands—offering lightweight, durable, and eco-conscious battery systems tailored for modern India.Join the Lithium RevolutionAqueouss is now expanding its dealer and distributor network nationwide, inviting partners to be part of India's clean energy future.Contact:Company: Aqueouss – Hold the VoltWebsite: https://aqueouss.in Address: WH-29 Phase, 1, Block B, Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase II,Mayapuri, Delhi, 110064

12.8V 100Ah LiFePO4 Inverter Battery

