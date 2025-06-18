US Companies See Employee Retention Drop by 1.5%
Talentuch Clients Share That They Faced a Growing Retention Crisis in Both Tech and Non-tech Spheres
A 1.5% drop might not sound like much, but it's significant. For a company with 1,000 employees, that's 15 more people leaving each year, costing millions in hiring and training.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talentuch, a leading recruitment company for IT and technology businesses, has observed that employee retention rates across US companies have fallen by 1.5% over the past year, which shows a growing challenge for businesses nationwide.
— Anastasia Dondich, Recruitment Lead at Talentuch
The numbers tell a concerning story. Annual turnover in the US has climbed to 19.3%, with 13% of employees leaving voluntarily. Before 2020, turnover averaged just 17.8%. For businesses, this trend is expensive – replacing an employee costs anywhere from half to twice their annual salary.
Why Employees Are Leaving
Research shows five main reasons workers are quitting their jobs:
- Better Pay (63%): Most employees who left last year wanted higher salaries
- Career Growth (41%): Workers feel stuck without clear paths to advance
- Work-Life Balance (38%): People want flexible schedules and reasonable workloads
- Bad Leaders (35%): Poor management drives good employees away
- Insufficient Benefits (32%): Workers seek better healthcare and retirement options
Companies that are successful in retention keep their workers focused on six key areas:
- Fair Pay: Regular salary reviews to match market rates
- Clear Career Paths: Show employees how they can grow
- Flexible Work: Offer remote or hybrid options when possible
- Better Leaders: Train managers to support and recognize their teams
- Strong Benefits: Add mental health support and childcare help
- Smart Data: Use AI analytics to spot problems before people quit
Talentuch is hosting a free online session on July 9, 2025, to share practical strategies for keeping your best employees.
Register here to join HR experts and get actionable tips you can use right away.
Watch the Recording of the Webinar in the Webinar Library
About Talentuch
Talentuch helps companies build stronger teams through smart technology recruitment. We work with organizations worldwide to create workplaces where employees want to stay and grow.
