Top Trend In Automotive Bushing Market 2025: Innovative Product Launches Drive Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025

The impressive growth witnessed in recent years in the automotive bushing market is a testament to the buoyancy of the industry, as are the promising growth forecasts in the near future. The market size has risen sharply from a valuation of $161.4 billion in 2024 to $169.7 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.1%. The reason for this growth during the historic period can be chalked up to factors like increased vehicle production, regulatory compliance, an increased focus on consumer comfort and ride quality, globalization of automotive supply chains, and government incentives.

What Is The Projected Growth Rate And Size Of The Global Automotive Bushing Market?

Looking forward, the automotive bushing market looks set for a steady growth trajectory, with market size estimates indicating achievement of a $219.46 billion valuation in 2029. This reflects a healthy CAGR of 6.6%.

What Is The Major Growth Driver In The Automotive Bushing Market?

This forecast growth can be attributed to numerous elements, such as vehicle electrification, lightweighting initiatives, a move towards autonomous vehicles, implementation of stricter emissions standards, and advanced manufacturing techniques. Another major influence over this projected growth is the increase in vehicle production globally. This trend demonstrates the significance of automotive bushings in each vehicle and indicates that a rise in vehicle production will also result in greater demand for automotive bushings.

Who Are The Key Players In The Automotive Bushing Market?

These crucial factors, along with prominent legislative changes and consumer preferences, form the current and future trends in the automotive bushing market. Key industry players contributing and shaping these trends include the likes of Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, MAHLE GmbH, Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, DuPont de Nemours Inc., and others.

What Are The Latest Trends In The Automotive Bushing Market?

The substantial influence of robust trends is clearly evident in the strategic maneuvers and innovation routes of industry players. Companies operating in the automotive bushings market are focusing on developing advanced solutions, such as intelligent cable connection bushing, to enhance the efficiency and safety of medium voltage distribution systems.

How Is The Automotive Bushing Market Segmented?

Market segmentation also plays a crucial role in shaping and influencing the market dynamics. The report segments the market on the basis of product type, vehicle type, application, and distribution channel. These are further classified into:

Product Type Segments: Damper Top Mounts, Suspension Arm Bushings, Subframe Bushings, Hydro Bushings, Engine Mounts, Suspension Mounts

Vehicle Type Segments: Passenger Car PC, Light Commercial Vehicle LCV, Heavy Commercial Vehicle HCV

Application Segments: Engine, Suspension, Chassis, Interior, Exhaust, Transmission

Distribution Channel Segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer, After-market

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Automotive Bushing Market?

Regional insights shed light on the geographical dynamics influencing the market. North America was the largest region in the automotive bushing market in 2024, with the Asia-Pacific region expected to be the fastest-growing in the forecast period.

