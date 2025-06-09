Global Automotive Sun Visor Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, and Opportunities from 2025 to 2034

Automotive Sun Visor Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Automotive Sun Visor Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Automotive Sun Visor Market?

The automotive sun visor market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.82 billion in 2024 to $2.97 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing vehicle ownership, rising demand for basic in-car safety features, growing preference for road travel, increasing availability of affordable passenger cars, and rising consumer focus on comfort.

What Are The Projected Trends In The Automotive Sun Visor Market Size?

Projected to achieve steady growth in the next few years, the automotive sun visor market is expected to reach $3.59 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.9%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to the growing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, rising demand for luxury and premium car interiors, an increasing emphasis on sustainable auto components, increasing vehicle customization trends, and a rising focus on advanced driver assistance systems. The forecast period is projected to showcase major trends including technological advancements in smart sun visors, innovation in foldable and extendable visor designs, investment in sustainable material development, intense research and development in integrated electronic displays, and the development of AI-powered adaptive shading.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23633&type=smp

Who Are The Major Drivers For Automotive Sun Visor Market?

The increasing demand for passenger vehicles is a key market driver expected to propel the growth of the automotive sun visor market. Passenger vehicles, mainly designed to transport passengers rather than goods or heavy cargo, have seen a surge in demand. The rise is primarily due to convenience preference, as such vehicles offer greater flexibility, comfort, and time-saving benefits compared to public transportation. Automotive sun visors in these vehicles aid in reducing glare from the sun, improving visibility and comfort, averting potential eye strain, enhancing safety, and maintaining cabin temperature by blocking direct sunlight.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-sun-visor-global-market-report

Which Are The Key Industry Players In The Automotive Sun Visor Market?

Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Grupo Antolin, Nifco Inc., Gentex Corporation, Dorman Products Inc., Kasai Kogyo Co. Ltd., Irvin Automotive Products Inc., CARiD, Knauf Industries, Hammacher Schlemmer & Company Inc., and Leman Industries, among other significant market players, are making strides in the automotive sun visor market. These players are innovating products such as the dimmable sun visor, which automatically adjusts the level of tint based on light intensity. Such advanced automotive features further the market by providing enhanced comfort and safety.

How Is The Automotive Sun Visor Market Segmented?

The automotive sun visor market is segmented by its various aspects. By Component, it includes Conventional and Liquid Crystal Display LCD. The segmentation by Material Type includes Fabric, Metal, and Plastic. By Vehicle Type, the segments include Passenger Cars and Commercial Cars, and by Application, the segments include Aftermarket and OEMs Original Equipment Manufacturers. By Sales Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Automotive Sun Visor Market?

Looking at regional markets, North America held the biggest piece of the automotive sun visor market in 2024. The fastest-growing region during the forecast period is expected to be Asia-Pacific. The regions incorporated in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive Gaskets And Seals Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-gaskets-and-seals-global-market-report

Automotive Artificial Intelligence Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-artificial-intelligence-global-market-report

Automotive Plastics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-plastics-global-market-report

Further information about The Business Research Company can be found below. Offering over 15000+ reports that cover more than 27 industries and 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a solid reputation through comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Their extensive catalog is made possible due to their employment of 1,500,000 datasets, unique insights from industry leaders, and the invaluable contribution of in-depth secondary research.

Contact:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.