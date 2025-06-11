John Gilstrap, New York Times Bestselling Author, Hosts Exclusive Book Events June 12 & 13 for Burned Bridges

John Gilstrap

From Alexandria to Shepherdstown, Gilstrap brings fans behind the scenes of his pulse-pounding new series.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a successful launch, bestselling author John Gilstrap will appear at two special events this week to celebrate his new thriller, Burned Bridges. On Thursday, June 12, from 6 to 9 PM, he’ll take part in interviews at Elaine’s Restaurant, 208 Queen Street, Alexandria, VA, sharing insights into his latest novel. Then, on Friday, June 13, at 6:30 PM, join Gilstrap for an intimate In-Conversation with radio host Rob Mario at Four Seasons Books, 114 W. German Street, Shepherdstown, WV, followed by a book signing with wine, snacks, and Q&A.

“Irene Rivers is a character like no other, unapologetic, fearless, and a true kickass heroine. For readers who can’t get enough of my Jonathan Grave series, Burned Bridges is your chance to meet someone who plays by her own rules… and breaks a few along the way,” says Gilstrap.

Fans of Gilstrap’s high-octane thrillers will have the opportunity to meet the author in person, ask questions about his writing process, and get a signed copy of Burned Bridges, his latest page-turner that’s already generating buzz across the literary world.

Gilstrap says the Burned Bridges tour has been gaining great momentum, with fans eager to dive into his latest thriller. He’s looking forward to connecting with readers at upcoming events. “It’s always a joy meeting the people who bring these stories to life,” Gilstrap said, excited to share the story behind his newest heroine, Irene Rivers.

“The response to Burned Bridges has been phenomenal; readers can’t get enough of Irene Rivers. She’s bold, unapologetic, and completely her own force of nature. I knew she’d make an impact, but seeing fans embrace her like this has been incredible. This book marks an exciting new chapter, and we’re just getting started,” exclaims Gilstrap.

Fans Rave About Irene Rivers

"Boy did this book keep me on the edge of my seat deeply anticipating what was coming next. It's a great series starter. I can't wait for book 2. I'll be first in line to get a copy!"

— Sandra Farrar

"Great story that twists and turns through West Virginia. The story line is tight and you will love how it works out. There is a set up for the next adventure."

— Amazon Customer

Below is a list of Gilstrap’s major book series, showcasing the range and depth of his storytelling. Each series features a diverse array of dynamic characters and compelling storylines that have captivated readers worldwide.

~ John Gilstrap Book Series

~ Irene Rivers Series

~ Jonathan Grave Series

~ Victoria Emerson Series

~ Harold Middleton Series

Don’t miss a chance to meet one of the genre’s most respected voices. Come for the books, stay for the stories.

About the Author

John Gilstrap is a New York Times bestselling author renowned for his thrilling page-turners, including Total Mayhem, Scorpion Strike, Final Target, Friendly Fire, Against All Enemies, End Game, High Treason, Damage Control, Threat Warning, Hostage Zero, No Mercy, Nathan’s Run, At All Costs, Even Steven, Scott Free, and Six Minutes to Freedom.

In addition to his novels, Gilstrap has crafted four Hollywood screenplays, adapting works by celebrated authors Nelson DeMille, Norman Maclean, and Thomas Harris.

A highly sought-after speaker, he conducts seminars on suspense writing at a variety of venues, from local libraries to the Smithsonian Institution. Beyond his literary accomplishments, Gilstrap is also a safety expert, specializing in explosives, hazardous materials, and fire behavior.

