Visit of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to the French Republic, 9 to 13 June 2025

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will make a working visit to France from 9 to 13 June 2025. He will attend the Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3), in Nice from 9 to 12 June, and visit Paris from 12 to 13 June.

UNOC3 will convene high-level representatives from governments, international and regional organisations, civil society and relevant stakeholders to support further and urgent action on the conservation and sustainable use of oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development. Singapore will serve as one of the Vice-Presidents of UNOC3.

Minister Balakrishnan will deliver Singapore’s national statement at the Conference. In addition, he will deliver an intervention on behalf of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) at the Second Ocean Action Panel regarding scientific cooperation for ocean health, and a statement on behalf of ASEAN at the Sixth Ocean Action Panel on sustainable maritime transport and coastal resilience.

Minister Balakrishnan will also attend the High-Level Event of the High Ambition Coalition on Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ), meet with the Pacific Small Island Developing States over lunch, and hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts on the sidelines of UNOC3.

In Paris, Minister Balakrishnan will be the Guest-of-Honour at a reception commemorating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and France.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

8 JUNE 2025