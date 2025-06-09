Saudi Arabia Online Grocery Market Size to Surpass US$ 5,925.7 Million by 2033 | With a 15.87% CAGR

Saudi Arabia Online Grocery Market

The Saudi Arabia online grocery market size reached USD 1,543.7 Million in 2024 and is expected to hit USD 5,925.7 Million by 2033, with a CAGR of 15.87%.

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫: 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬: 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬: 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞: 𝟏𝟓.𝟖𝟕% (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑)The online grocery market in Saudi Arabia is rapidly evolving, driven by rising internet penetration, changing consumer lifestyles, and a growing demand for convenience. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The Saudi Arabia online grocery market size was valued at USD 1,543.7 Million in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 5,925.7 Million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.87% from 2025-2033. Saudi Arabia's economic and government initiatives for Growth, including Vision 2030 promote digital transformation which is relevant to all parts of society. Vision 2030, stimulating investment in logistics and technical infrastructures dovetailed with an increased use of contactless payments and frictionless user experiences; has made online grocery shopping a standard practice in many households in KSA.Prioritizing convenience and variety, consumers in Saudi Arabia are reshaping grocery shopping and accelerating the growth of the online grocery market. Younger groups like millennials and Gen Z are utilizing digital platforms for their simplicity of use and overall time savings. Retailers are enhancing their user experience through the addition of features like personalized recommendations, loyalty programs, and environmentally friendly packaging. Using AI and data analytics is helping retailers keep and sell more fresh inventory while also predicting inventory and customer demand. Grocery retailers are also strengthening their partnerships with local farms and suppliers to provide customers with high-quality local options, strengthening their credibility. The increase in reliability of online platforms will continue the expansion of the online grocery community, thus reshaping that of traditional grocery shopping habits.

𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬:

𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
● Vegetables and Fruits
● Dairy Products
● Staples and Cooking Essentials
● Snacks
● Meat and Seafood
● Others

𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥:
● Pure Marketplace
● Hybrid Marketplace
● Others

𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦:
● Web-Based
● App-Based

𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
● One-Time
● Subscription

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
● Northern and Central Region
● Western Region
● Eastern Region
● Southern Region

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
● Market Performance (2019-2024)
● Market Outlook (2025-2033)
● COVID-19 Impact on the Market
● Porter's Five Forces Analysis
● Strategic Recommendations
● Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
● Market Drivers and Success Factors
● SWOT Analysis
● Structure of the Market
● Value Chain Analysis
● Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape 