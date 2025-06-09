Global Crypto Tax Software Market Forecast To Reach $10.41 Billion By 2029 With 19.8% Annual Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The past few years have seen a significant expansion of the crypto tax software market. Fueled by increasing digital asset usage for payments and investments, the worldwide crypto trading volume, and the rise in government regulations, the market is expected to grow from $4.21 billion in 2024 to $5.06 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 20.1%. The need for accurate portfolio tracking and reporting, along with increasing awareness of crypto tax obligations, are among the factors that have contributed to the current market size.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Crypto Tax Software Market?

Looking ahead, we can expect the crypto tax software market to continue its rapid growth. It is forecasted to reach $10.41 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 19.8%, driven by significant advancements in technology and wider adoption of digital assets. The ongoing integration of AI and automation in tax tools and the emergence of new taxation complexities linked to NFTs and DeFi are amongst the leading growth drivers. Over the forecast period, major trends include innovation in real-time transaction tracking and the development of user-friendly dashboards and multi-jurisdiction tax compliance features.

What’s Driving The Growth Of The Crypto Tax Software Market?

The accelerating acceptance and use of cryptocurrencies are also expected to fuel the growth of the crypto tax software market going forward. Cryptocurrencies are virtual or digital assets that use cryptographic techniques to enable secure, decentralized transactions through blockchain technology. As more people embrace their financial autonomy and turn away from traditional finance in favour of cryptocurrencies, the need for crypto tax software that simplifies tax compliance and reduces legal concerns grows. The market is also aided by the streamlining of calculations for capital gains and income tax, as well as other obligations by crypto tax software. This boosts user confidence and encourages broader participation in cryptocurrency transactions.

Which Major Players Are Dominating The Crypto Tax Software Market?

Influential industry players include Ryan LLC, TaxBit Inc., CoinTracker Inc., Bitwave Inc., Koinly Ltd., ZenLedger Inc., Coinpanda AS, Taxfyle Inc., Blockpit AG, CoinTracking GmbH, TokenTax Inc., NODE40 LLC, Cryptoworth Inc., CoinLedger Inc., Navexa Pty Ltd, CryptoTaxCalculator, Recap Technologies Ltd., Verady Inc., BlockSentry Inc., KoinX. These companies provide innovative and essential solutions to the complex world of crypto taxation.

How Is The Crypto Tax Software Market Segmented?

The crypto tax software market covers several components and can further be segmented into different categories:

1 By Component: Software, Services

2 By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3 By Cryptocurrency: Bitcoin, Altcoins, Stablecoins, Tokenized Assets And Non-Fungible Tokens NFTs

4 By Functionality And Features: Tax Calculation And Reporting, Portfolio Tracking And Management, Audit Support And Compliance Tools, Integration With Exchange Platforms, User Education And Support Resources

5 By End-User: Individual, Enterprises

Subsegments include:

1 By Software: Tax Calculation Software, Tax Filing Software, Tax Reporting Software, Portfolio Tracking Software

2 By Services: Consulting Services, Tax Advisory Services, Audit And Compliance Services, Implementation And Integration Services

What Crypto Tax Software Market Regional Insights Can We Gather?

From a regional perspective, North America was the largest region in the crypto tax software market in 2024. In contrast, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

