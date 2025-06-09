Global Crypto Trading Platform Market Set For 15.1% Growth, Reaching $59.08 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Crypto Trading Platform Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Historically, the crypto trading platform market size has grown from $29.22 billion in 2024 to a predicted $33.71 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.3%. The staggering growth in this period can be attributed to increasing factors such as the adoption of cryptocurrency, an increase in retail investors and general public interest, a surge in digitization, increasing internet penetration, and growing smartphone adoption.

What Is Driving The Rapid Growth Of The Crypto Trading Platform Market?

Continuing this rapid growth, the crypto trading platform market size is expected to balloon to $59.08 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.1%. The growth during the forecast period can be attributed to several elements, including the rising popularity of mobile trading apps, increasing interest in digital currencies, growing understanding of blockchain technology, and regulatory clarity and developments. Also, advancements like voice and gesture-based trading features, AI-driven personalized trading interfaces, multi-party computation MPC, enhanced KYC and AML automation, and advancements in blockchain technology are key trends impacting this market growth.

What Is The Projected Growth Of The Crypto Trading Platform Market?

Mobile trading apps, which allow users to trade financial assets such as stocks, cryptocurrencies, forex, and commodities from anywhere at any time, are expected to propel the growth of the crypto trading platform market. Such trading apps have become an essential tool for modern-day traders, offering real-time market data, instant trade execution, and secure wallet access in a single platform.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23662&type=smp

Who Are The Significant Players Contributing To The Growth Of The Crypto Trading Platform Market?

Prominent players operating in this market include eToro Group Ltd., Coinbase Global Inc., Foris DAX MT Limited, Kraken Inc., Bitkub Online Co. Ltd., Bitstamp Ltd., CoinCRED Technologies Private Limited, Gemini Trust Company LLC, MEK Global Limited, HDR Global Trading Limited, Bittrex Inc., PT Indodax Nasional Indonesia, EXMO Exchange LTD, Blockchain Luxembourg S.A., and Poloniex LLC among others.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crypto-trading-platform-global-market-report

How Are Technological Advancements Impacting The Crypto Trading Platform Market?

Technological advancements, specifically the adoption of Artificial Intelligence AI, are playing a pivotal role in the market growth. Companies are now developing AI-powered cryptocurrency trading platforms to enhance trading accuracy, automate decision-making, and provide users with real-time market insights and predictive analytics.

How Is The Crypto Trading Platform Market Segmented?

The crypto trading platform market is categorized into particular segments and sub-segments to reflect its various aspects:

By Type: Centralized, Decentralized, Hybrid

By Component: Software, Services

By Application: Spot Trading, Margin Trading, Futures Trading, Options Trading, Perpetual Contracts, Token Swaps

By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

By Centralized: Order Book Model, Custodial Wallet Integration, Fiat-To-Crypto Support, KYC Or AML Compliance Infrastructure, Institutional Trading Desks

By Decentralized: Automated Market Makers AMM, Liquidity Pools, Non-Custodial Wallets, Cross-Chain Swaps, Permissionless Listing

By Hybrid: Integrated Custodial And Non-Custodial Features, Optional KYC Modules, Order Book + AMM Models, Multi-Chain Asset Support, Off-Chain Matching With On-Chain Settlement

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Crypto Trading Platform Market?

North America was the largest region in the crypto trading platform market in 2024. However, the market report also covers other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, offering a global overview of the market scenario.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Cryptocurrency Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cryptocurrency-global-market-report

Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cryptocurrency-exchange-platform-global-market-report

Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cryptocurrency-payment-apps-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.