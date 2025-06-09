GCC Furniture Market Size to Hit USD 28.3 Billion by 2033 | With a 7.2% CAGR

The GCC furniture market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during 2025-2033.

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐆𝐂𝐂 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫: 2024𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬: 2019-2024𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬: 2025-2033𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞: 𝟕.𝟐% (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑)The region’s furniture industry is thriving. Urbanization is rising, lifestyles are changing, and demand for modern interiors is growing. Increasing construction activities and hospitality developments are further fueling market expansion. According to IMARC Group, the GCC furniture market size reached USD 15.3 billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 28.3 billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟐% during 2025-2033.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-furniture-market/requestsample 𝐆𝐂𝐂 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:The GCC furniture market is changing fast. New consumer preferences and urban growth drive this shift. Modern living raises the need for multifunctional and space-saving furniture. This is especially true for small urban homes. Popular choices are modular designs, such as foldable tables and convertible sofas. They provide both versatility and practicality. E-commerce is changing how we shop. Online platforms offer many customizable options and competitive prices. This digital shift comes with a focus on style. Buyers want furniture that blends function and modern design. Social media sets trends. Consumers look to global design movements, especially minimalist and Scandinavian styles, for inspiration. The hospitality sector affects the market. Luxury hotels and restaurants invest in stunning pieces. They do this to improve guest experiences. Sustainability is key now. Eco-conscious shoppers prefer furniture made from recycled materials or responsibly sourced wood. Manufacturers are responding by adopting green practices, including low-emission production processes. Government programs that support tourism and real estate help growth. They create opportunities in both residential and commercial furniture markets.A new trend in the GCC furniture market blends technology with cultural design. Smart furniture with wireless charging and IoT connectivity attracts tech-savvy buyers. They want convenience. This trend matches the region's smart city goals. Homes and offices are built for efficiency. People really value furniture that reflects cultural heritage. Artisans blend classic Arabian motifs, such as geometric patterns and detailed carvings, with modern designs. This fusion appeals to both locals and expatriates, creating a unique market niche. The commercial sector, like offices and schools, boosts the need for ergonomic furniture. This furniture helps improve employee well-being and productivity. Retailers are changing by providing custom options. This lets customers personalize furniture to fit their needs. Brands must shine in a tough market. They do this with quality craftsmanship and clever marketing. Many collaborate with regional designers to create exclusive collections. The furniture industry in the GCC is lively and diverse. 𝐆𝐂𝐂 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬:𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥:● Metal● Wood● Plastic● Glass● Others𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:● Supermarkets and Hypermarkets● Specialty stores● Online stores● Others𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞:● Residential● Commercial𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲:● Saudi Arabia● UAE● Qatar● Bahrain● Kuwait● Oman𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined, along with the profiles of the key players.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:● 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒)● 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑)● COVID-19 Impact on the Market● Porter's Five Forces Analysis● Strategic Recommendations● Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends● Market Drivers and Success Factors● SWOT Analysis● Structure of the Market● Value Chain Analysis● Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape 