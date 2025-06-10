From Burnout to Breakthrough: Boise Local Andrew Nemr Presents 'Dark Night' – A 12-Hour Immersive Tap Dance Experience

Attend Dark Night on August 8, 2025 in Boise, ID

BOISE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally acclaimed tap dance artist and proud Boise local Andrew Nemr is set to premiere Dark Night —a 12-hour immersive solo performance exploring the journey through burnout and into renewal. The performance takes place at TRICA on Friday, August 8th, beginning at 7:00 PM MDT. Admission is free and open to the public.Dark Night is more than a performance—it’s a homecoming and a personal reckoning. Conceived in the wake of a deep personal crisis, Nemr’s latest work emerges from a season of profound exhaustion. Nemr states, "This work stems from a personal journey through burnout, where I learned that true rest extends beyond physical recovery. 'Dark Night' creates a space to acknowledge the challenges we face and to honor the choice to endure that we make while facing those challenges." His journey began in 2019 when the weight of professional pressures and personal loss brought him to a breaking point. What followed was a years-long spiritual excavation that eventually led him to a new understanding of rest.After 26 years in New York City, Nemr found his way to Boise during this formative chapter, drawn by the people he had met while visiting in years prior. Dark Night gives form to a story born out of silence, surrender, and sacred restoration. “This is not just a performance,” Nemr shares. “It’s an offering. A way of saying thank you to the city that gave me space to be still, and to the people who helped me rest—not just physically, but deeply, spiritually.”The performance is directed by Tony Award nominee Tony Yazbeck, with immersive visuals by Stephen Proctor, and features 12 continuous hours of improvised solo tap dance by Nemr himself. As a spiritual and artistic pilgrimage, Dark Night invites the audience to encounter, reflect, and honor the choice to endure. Nemr says: “In a world that rewards hustle and performance, this work invites us to pause. To feel. To be. Many of us go through dark nights of the soul—this is about what it’s like walking through them, and discovering that we are not alone.”Tickets for the live event are available at: https://darknightlive.eventbrite.com Dark Night is presented by Nemr Institute and KalosWorks.org with support from TRICA, Fieldstead and Company, Peripheral Vision PDX, Proktr, and Gage Hunt Creative.

