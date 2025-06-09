Saudi Arabia Agriculture Market Size to Reach USD 207 Billion by 2033 | Exhibiting CAGR of 5.28%

Saudi Arabia Agriculture Market

Saudi Arabia Agriculture Market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.28% during 2025-2033

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, SAUDI ARABIA, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫: 2024𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬: 2019–2024𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬: 2025–2033𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞: 𝟓.𝟐𝟖% (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑)Saudi Arabia’s agriculture market is evolving with the adoption of advanced irrigation techniques and sustainable farming practices. Government support and technology integration are driving productivity amid limited water resources. Saudi Arabia agriculture market size reached USD 130 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 207 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.28% during 2025-2033.𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-agriculture-market/requestsample 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞:Sustainable farming and food security targets are fueling Saudi Arabia Agriculture Market with hydroponics, vertical farming, and precision agriculture gaining traction in major urban areas like Ryiadh, and Jeddah. New smart irrigation systems and drought-resilient crops will permit efficient water use and bolster the production of crops like dates, grains, and vegetables. Saudi Arabia Agriculture Market uses government subsidies and agtech investments while incorporating IoT technology for instant crop monitoring and yield increases. Digital marketplaces are connecting farmers to consumers while social media encourages organic and locally grown produce to grow consumer demand. Urban agribusinesses raise high-value crops while rural farms grow more staple crops. There have been concerted efforts to establish better food safety regulatory standards, however, there are still challenges regarding water and labor shortages that require automation. Diligent effort is being made to develop strategic partnerships with international agtech companies to using technology farms to introduce new farming regimes with sustainable agriculture focus. Saudi Arabia Agriculture Market is well on its way to becoming an anchor for sustainable agriculture both regionally and internationally.Export potential and rural economic development are driving Saudi Arabia Agriculture Market, with greenhouse growing and biotechnology investments promoting domestic and regional demand. Aquaponics and solar and solar irrigation is becoming increasingly popular among many producers, largely due its new legislation supporting ecologically sound practices. Saudi Arabia Agriculture Market is turning to e-commerce to exploit the trend of direct to consumer for produce, the risk is that the e-commerce consumer trends may develop in rural sectors, where infrastructure gaps to market existing produce make economies of scale nearly impossible. Social media influencers and agricultural fairs are driving the farm-to-table concept to consumers and establishing trust about agricultural inputs used to produce and manage their food.

𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬:

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
● Food Crops/Cereals
● Fruits
● Vegetables
● Oilseeds and Pulses

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:
● Northern and Central Region
● Western Region
● Eastern Region
● Southern Region

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
● 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒)
● 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑)
● COVID-19 Impact on the Market
● Porter's Five Forces Analysis
● Strategic Recommendations
● Historical, Current and Future Market TrendsMarket Drivers and Success Factors
● SWOT Analysis
● Structure of the Market
● Value Chain Analysis
● Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape 