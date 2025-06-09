Saudi Arabia Residential Real Estate Market Size to Surpass US$ 130.8 Billion by 2033 | With a 6.9% CAGR

Saudi Arabia Residential Real Estate Market

The Saudi Arabia residential real estate market size reached USD 71.8 Billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% to reach USD 130.8 Billion by 2033.

𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫: 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬: 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟗-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬: 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞: 𝟔.𝟗% (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑)The residential real estate market in Saudi Arabia is undergoing a dynamic transformation, driven by rapid urban development, evolving lifestyle preferences, and strong government initiatives aimed at boosting home ownership across the Kingdom. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, Saudi Arabia residential real estate market size reached USD 71.8 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 130.8 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 𝟔.𝟗% during 2025-2033.𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-residential-real-estate-market/requestsample 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:The residential real estate market in Saudi Arabia is entering a phase of dynamic growth that is supported by population growth, urban expansion, and the government's significant initiatives to increase homeownership. The national Vision 2030 agenda has begun to emphasize sustainable housing opportunities for citizens, resulting in many housing initiatives, and significant urban developments which have included the establishment of new cities, integrated housing communities, and affordable housing. There is a variety of new types of residential development coming to the market, a range which includes luxury villa developments and gated communities to affordable apartments specifically targeted towards young professionals and small families. This diversity is servicing a mix of demographic groups, increasing both supply and demand in all price segments.Modernization and lifestyle changes are affecting purchasing preferences in the Saudi residential real estate sector. Many buyers want to have properties that offer smart home features, energy efficiency, and amenities such as parks, schools, and retail centers. In addition to buyers' preferences for technology accessible homes, demand from buyers encouraging developers to include technology in their project solutions and accessible community features in designs. Private developers and foreign investors (who are impacting supply in, and accessibility to, the market and decreasing buyer risk by lacking local memorable experience barriers) are also increasing competitiveness and enhancing the market quality and innovation. Financing has become much more competitive and banks and financing institutions are each offering attractive mortgage solutions that are directly marketed to different income levels. Thus, financing has become more accessible for customers. All of these factors, and more accessibility of regulations, have supported mindset confidence and future long term growth in the residential property market.𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬:𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:● Condominiums and Apartments● Villas and Landed Houses𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:● Northern and Central Region● Western Region● Eastern Region● Southern Region𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:● Jabal Omar Development Company● Al sedan Holding Company● Emaar Properties PJSC● Sedco Development● Abdul Latif Jameel Property Company Limited● Christie's International Real Estate● Coldwell Banker● Al Habtoor Group L.L.C 