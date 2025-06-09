Minister Nokuzola Tolashe: Report at National Press Club

The 2024 General Elections results have brought a new reality and served as a litmus test on the strength and maturity of South Africa’s democracy as it did not give one party a majority, but entrusted it with various political parties.

We pride ourselves with our leaders through their maturity who were able to form a Government of National Unity. As it is said to reflect the wishes of South Africans who went all out to cast their votes, and it is up to us as the elected public representatives to navigate through these unchartered waters and serve our people to the best of our abilities.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an inclusive team of Members of the Executive Committee and appointed me to head the Ministry of Social Development, he paired me with Deputy Minister Ganief Hendricks, who is a tried and tested leader in his own right. We come from different schools of thought and political backgrounds however, what brings us together is our love for the people of South Africa and a vision for their prosperity.

We are given such a huge responsibility that seeks to deal with the fundamental challenges that our country faces. In the center of that is changing the lives of the poor to their betterment and deal decisively with all other social ills facing our communities at large. In the implementation of our mandate our immediate task was to engage the executive level of management in the department, its entities and the various stakeholders of the Department of Social Development, to familiarize ourselves with issues that needed our immediate attention and intervention.

In the current financial year, we have identified the following priorities:

Stabilization of the department and its entities We have tabled the Basic Income Support draft policy proposal to the Social Cluster Forum and Cabinet structures Prioritised Gender Based Violence (shelters + psychosocial support services) provision and reestablishment of GBV Command Centre Fast-tracking the employment of Social Workers to address social behavioural change challenges and rising social ills in partnership with the Departments of Basic Education, Justice, Correctional Service, Police and Defence To deal decisively with Alcohol and Drugs Abuse, with a specific focus on Children and youth To develop a Framework on Disaster Management Youth and Gender empowerment through skills development and job creation especially through social entrepreneurship and EPWP - looking at the social and solidarity economy Strengthening Care and Protection measures of Children, the Elderly and People with Disability To comply with the NPO Act, continue with the deregistration of non-compliant Non-profit organisations is continuing Launch a digitized NPO registration platform, to reduce the burden of NPOs to submit reports Strengthening partnerships to augment the shrinking resources of the state, and to maximize the impact of available resources

Ladies and gentlemen, it gives us great pleasure to confirm that we have processed and concluded the appointment of the Director General, the Deputy Director General for Welfare Services and Chief Financial Officer, and the appointment of the CEO of SASSA as part of my undertaking to stabilise the leadership of the Department and its entities. With the Cabinet concurrence, we are grateful as it confirms we are on the right track as DSD. We have also concluded the process of appointing most of the vacant Regional Executive Managers of SASSA.

We are also pleased that the Minister of Finance has heeded our plea for the continuation of the R370 social relief of distress to enable us to finalise a more long term solution to the challenge of poverty among our working age population. As required by law, we have published the draft regulations for the continuation of this provision on Wednesday 26 March 2025.

We have tabled and got the full approval for the Older Person Amendment Bill at the NCOP, and we received the support of all the nine (9) Provinces of South Africa. The Bill has gone to the National Assembly for ratification, and thereafter to the President for signing and promulgation into Law.

The department convened a three-day Symposium on Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Recommendation 8 on NPOs. The Symposium was convened to facilitate multi-stakeholder such as Civil Society and other government department engagement on strengthening South Africa’s compliance with global anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CFT) standards under the theme “Together-Countering the Financing of Terrorism in the NPO Sector– Promoting cooperation and compliance with the global standards.” This symposium provided a platform to discuss mechanisms and strategies to improve collaboration between the government and other stakeholders in application of CFT measures in a manner that negatively impact the operations of the NPO Sector.

Engagements with the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) have taken different forms over the last couple of months in office, and we have taken some of the challenges faced by the entity head-on in a very transparent manner. Every undertaking to engage with the matters at hand has been followed through. SASSA pays over 19 million social grants every month. Two million, nine hundred and eighty four thousands and four hundred (2,984,400) beneficiaries were paid through the Post bank accounts. SASSA has recently had to deal with the swapping of gold card to Postbank Black cards. I am great full to the Reserve Bank when SASSA communicated with them requesting an extension so as to cater for the 980 000 beneficiaries to swap their cards, they have granted the extension. At this point we request the beneficiaries to continue with the swapping of cards, don’t wait until it is too late.

The National Development Agency has been strengthened by the deployment of a Senior Executive from the Department of Social Development as an Acting CEO and we held fruitful engagements with the National Development Agency Board. The NDA has hosted a very successful two day conference with CSOs where a sample of the work done by CSOs was displayed representing all provinces.

As of part of the Social welfare implementation programmes, we hosted a successful golden games, which created a platform for the Aged to have active aging where all 9 provinces brought participants. We have also held dialogues among children in the country where they have drafted their own declaration about the interventions to be taken to fight against child abuse and as a result have drafted and proposed pillar 7 on the National Strategic Plan on fighting GBVF in the country.

We have also hosted the African Children’s Summit in collaboration with the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund. Ladies and Gentlemen I am happy to inform you that, the recent Africa Children’s Summit was successful because the children produced the Outcome Statement which expressed their views on matters affecting them. This includes the importance for African Member States that ratified the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child. The Outcome Statement was subsequently, after the Summit, presented before the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child in Lesotho. The Committee resolved to encourage all Member States to initiate Child Participation programs. South Africa is continuously enhancing the voices of children on matters affecting them. We will be having roadshows to begin the process of advocating for Child participation in the country.

In this regard we have launched the Child Protection month as part of the 365 days program in Thaba Nchu in the Free State Province with close collaboration with Her Royal Highness Kgosi Gauboilelwe Boo Seleka and the Provincial Government of the Free State represented by its Premier and MEC of DSD. We continue with the Child Protection this week until the closure on Sunday.

Ladies and Gentlemen of the Media, Government is highly concerned with the continued scourge of Violence against women and Children in our country. In demonstration of the government’s commitment in ending violence against children, the President, declared Gender Based Violence and Femicide as a second pandemic to Covid 19, further to this, the President made an urgent call to Cabinet to implement a 90-Days strategy with impactful programmes to address violence against women and children.

In response to the President’s directive to Cabinet, The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster Ministers and senior officials convened a special sitting on the 14 of April 2025. It culminated in the adoption of 90 day acceleration programme to intensify the national response and fast track the implementation of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF. A dedicated GBVF Priority committee has been established within the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS).

The brutal killing of Olorato and other senseless killings of women and children is disturbing. We are encouraged by the swift arrests that have taken place, I hope the last suspect will be caught alive so that they can be able to explain why they did this to an innocent soul. We are also encouraged by the Life sentencing given to Joslin Smith’s Mother, her accomplice and the order given by the Judge that their names to be included in the Child Protection Register, as it also protects the other surviving siblings of Joslin Smith. We are also encouraged by the Life Sentence given for the Brutal Murder of Sibongile Mankayi by Lelethu Matheza in Eastern Cape. We are encouraged by these life sentences as they send a strong message to future perpetrators that the Justice system will not be lenient on you for taking an innocent life and we hope it will go a long way to deter people from.

Ladies and Gentlemen of the media and fellow South Africans, it gives great pleasure and honor to introduce to you the Department of Social Development Mr. Peter Netshipale and the Chief Executive Officer of SASSA Mr. Themba Matlou, I wish them all the best In their new responsibilities and I am very grateful to them and their families for offering themselves to serve the people of South Africa. Let me take this opportunity to thank you the initiators of this initiative and the leaders of this entity, I thank you.

