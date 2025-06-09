Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments, And Trends

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Digital Freight Brokerage Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s latest report elucidates that the digital freight brokerage market size has grown exponentially in recent years. The market size stands to grow from $3.56 billion in 2024 to $4.48 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 26.0%. The growth during the historic period can be primarily attributed to e-commerce expansion, regulatory reforms in logistics, fuel price volatility, globalization of trade, shortage of truck drivers, and demand for supply chain visibility.

What Can We Expect For The Future Growth Of The Digital Freight Brokerage Market Size?

The future of the digital freight brokerage market is promising, with an expected exponential growth in the next few years. The market is projected to soar to $11.22 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 25.8%. The forecast period holds an optimistic outlook on the growth, attributing it to an increase in third-party logistics partnerships, dynamic pricing models, urbanization growth, integration of real-time tracking, surge in cross-border shipments, and emphasis on carbon footprint reduction. The major trends to observe during the forecast period include AI-based freight matching, blockchain for shipment transparency, multimodal transport optimization, carrier capacity digitization, predictive analytics in route planning, and digital payment adoption.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23667&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Of The Digital Freight Brokerage Market?

An essential driver for the digital freight brokerage market is the rising penetration of smartphones and tablets. These devices offer on-the-go access to communication, entertainment, and productivity tools, enhancing connectivity and daily convenience. The increasing smartphone and tablet penetration, due to their cost-efficient internet access, allows users to connect, perform tasks, study, and make purchases from virtually any location. These devices enable real-time communication tracking and management in digital freight brokerage, which improves efficiency and on-the-go accessibility.

Who Are The Key Industry Players Shaping The Digital Freight Brokerage Market Landscape?

Major players orchestrating the digital freight brokerage market are DHL International GmbH, DB Schenker Logistics, CEVA Logistics Inc., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, J.B. Hunt Transport Inc., Flexport Inc., Echo Global Logistics Inc., Uber Freight LLC, Coyote Logistics LLC, DAT, NFI Industries, Loadsmart Inc., Convoy Inc., Cargomatic Inc., Freight Waves Inc., ergoCentric Inc., 123 Loadboard, Trucker Path Inc., Freightera Logistics Inc., Cargo Chief Inc.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-freight-brokerage-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Digital Freight Brokerage Market?

Emerging trends reveal that major companies are developing digital logistics platforms to enhance supply chain efficiency, visibility, and automation. For instance, in April 2023, Tiger Logistics, an India-based end-to-end supply chain and logistics solutions company, launched FreightJar, a digital logistics platform designed to simplify and optimize freight booking and management in international logistics. This platform offers real-time access to freight rates, instant booking capabilities, automated documentation, and shipment tracking, improving accessibility, visibility, and transparency across the supply chain.

How Is the Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market Segmented?

The digital freight brokerage market landscape comprises various segments-

1 By Type: Online Platform Based Freight Brokerage, Warehouse Aggregation Services, Automated On Demand Freight Brokerage Solutions, Other Types

2 By Deployment: Mobile, Desktop, Other Deployments

3 By Service Type: Full Truckload Brokerage, Less Than Truckload Brokerage, Intermodal Brokerage, Expedited Freight, Refrigerated Freight Temp-Controlled, Cross-Border Freight Brokerage, Other Services Type

4 By Transport: Roadway, Seaway, Airway, Railway, Other Transports

5 By End User: Retail And E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1 By Online Platform Based Freight Brokerage: Full Truckload FTL, Less Than Truckload LTL, Intermodal, Expedited Freight, Dry Van, Temperature-Controlled Freight

2 By Warehouse Aggregation Services: Consolidation Services, Cross-Docking, Inventory Management, Last-Mile Delivery Solutions, Freight Forwarding

3 By Automated On-Demand Freight Brokerage Solutions: Dynamic Pricing Models, Real-Time Tracking And Monitoring, AI-Powered Route Optimization, Load Matching Algorithms, Predictive Analytics For Freight Demand

4 By Other Types: Hybrid Digital Freight Brokerage Solutions, Blockchain-Based Freight Brokerage Services, Cloud-Based Freight Management Solutions, AI-Driven Freight Booking Systems

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Digital Freight Brokerage Market?

Regional Insights reflect that North America had the largest share in the digital freight brokerage market in 2024. Europe is poised to be the fastest-growing region within the forecast period. The report covers regions across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse through more similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Digital Freight Matching Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-freight-matching-global-market-report

Digital Radiography Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-radiography-global-market-report

Truck-as-a-Service Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/truck-as-a-service-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company:

With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.