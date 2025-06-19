Australia Cigarette Market 2025: Size, Share, Trends | 2033

The Australian cigarette market size reached USD 22.87 billion in 2024, is expected to reach USD 27.14 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 1.92% 2025–2033.

WY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the Australian cigarette market growth. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, along with a breakdown of segments within the industry. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐜𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟐.𝟖𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒. 𝐋𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝, 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟕.𝟏𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑, 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟏.𝟗𝟐% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑.🔹𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫: 2024🔹𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬: 2025–2033🔹𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬: 2019–2024🔹𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: USD 22.87 billion🔹𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑: USD 27.14 billion🔹𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑: 1.92% CAGR𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰The Australian cigarette advertise is encountering unfaltering development, impacted by components such as expanding expendable earnings, advancing buyer inclinations, and administrative alterations. The government's usage of yearly tobacco extract climbs has driven to a rise in cigarette costs, provoking a move towards roll-your-own (RYO) tobacco as a more cost-effective elective. Moreover, the request for premium item variations is on the rise, reflecting changing customer behaviors and inclinations.𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:🔹Shift to Roll-Your-Own (RYO) Tobacco: The implementation of annual tobacco excise hikes has led to a rise in cigarette prices, prompting consumers to seek more affordable alternatives like RYO tobacco. This shift has contributed to the growth of the RYO market segment.🔹Premiumization and Flavor Innovation: A growing segment of affluent consumers is increasingly opting for premium and super-premium cigarette brands that feature unique flavor capsules, bespoke tobacco blends, and high-end branding. This trend reflects a growing consumer appetite for quality and sensory variety.🔹Expansion of Distribution Channels: The availability of cigarettes through various distribution channels, including tobacco shops, supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online platforms, has enhanced accessibility and convenience for consumers, supporting market growth.🔹Regional Market Development: The Australian cigarette market is experiencing growth across various regions, including New South Wales, Victoria & Tasmania, Queensland, Northern Territory & Southern Australia, and Western Australia, driven by localized consumer preferences and regional economic factors.𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:🔹Government Policies and Regulations: The government's implementation of tobacco excise hikes and plain packaging regulations has influenced consumer purchasing behaviors and market dynamics.🔹Consumer Preferences for Cost-Effective Alternatives: Rising cigarette prices have led consumers to seek more affordable alternatives like RYO tobacco, driving growth in the RYO market segment.🔹Demand for Premium Products: Increasing consumer demand for premium and super-premium cigarette brands featuring unique flavors and high-end branding is driving market growth in the premium segment.🔹Expansion of Retail Channels: The growth of various retail channels, including online platforms, has improved accessibility and convenience for consumers, supporting market expansion.🔹Regional Economic Factors: Economic conditions and consumer preferences in different regions of Australia are influencing the demand for cigarettes, contributing to regional market development.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/australia-cigarette-market/requestsample 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:𝟏. 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:🔹Light🔹Medium🔹Others𝟐. 𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:🔹Tobacco Shops🔹Supermarkets and Hypermarkets🔹Convenience Stores🔹Online Stores🔹Others𝟑. 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:🔹Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales🔹Victoria & Tasmania🔹Queensland🔹Northern Territory & Southern Australia🔹Western Australia𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂 & 𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬: https://www.imarcgroup.com/australia-cigarette-market 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬:🔹June 2024: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announced its acquisition of Haleon’s non-U.S. nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) portfolio for GBP 500 million. This includes brands like Nicotinell, Nicabate, Habitrol, and Thrive, which are available in gum, lozenge, and patch forms across countries, including Australia.🔹April 2023: Viva Energy announced its acquisition of OTR Group, aiming to bolster its convenience and mobility retail business in Australia. The deal includes OTR’s Smokemart & GiftBox (SMGB) vertical, which provides tobacco and cigarette wholesale arrangements to OTR and other retail third-party networks.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:1. Market Performance (2019–2024)2. Market Outlook (2025–2033)3. COVID-19 Impact on the Market4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis5. Strategic Recommendations6. Historical, Current, and Future Market Trends7. Market Drivers and Success Factors8. SWOT Analysis9. Structure of the Market10. Value Chain Analysis11. Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive LandscapeNote: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as part of the customization.𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐀𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=35990&flag=E 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:IMARC Group is a leading market research company providing management strategy and market research worldwide. 