Exponential Growth Projected for Global 3D Printing Materials Market by 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D printing materials are revolutionizing the manufacturing sector. Their market value has grown significantly in the last few years. In fact, the 3D printing materials market size was purportedly just $2.6 billion in 2024, but is projected to escalate to $3.26 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 25.6%. The historical growth in this sector has been catalyzed by several factors including environmental sustainability, reduction in production costs, increased R&D investment, regulatory support, and consumer 3D printing.

Where Does the 3D Printing Materials Market Stand Today and How Is It Projected to Grow?

The momentum of growth that the 3D printing materials market has enjoyed does not seem to be slowing down, as exponential growth is forecast to continue. The market size is expected to reach a notable $7.6 billion in 2029, sustaining a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.6%. The key factors expected to drive the forecast period's growth include industry 4.0 integration, aerospace and defense expansion, rising infrastructure and construction, energy sector adoption and a growing demand for mass customization. Moreover, some major trends surfacing in the predicted period include advanced composite materials, biodegradable materials, bioinks for bioprinting, the integration of electronic components, and smart materials.

What’s Propelling the Growth of the 3D Printing Materials Market?

One particular industry - the automotive sector - is showing a robust increasing demand for 3D printing materials. Not only is the automotive industry accepting 3D printing graciously, but it is also incorporating its capabilities into daily operations. This sector has experienced a plethora of breakthroughs due to 3D printing technology, ranging from the rapid prototyping of parts to the 3D manufacturing of practically entire automobiles. Predictions based on data from U.S. trade journal Machine Design, assert that by 2022, the automotive sector is expected to spend nearly $530 million on 3D printing materials. Hence, the increasing demand for 3D printing materials in the automotive industry certainly drives the growth of the 3D printing materials market.

Which Are the Key Players Operating in the 3D Printing Materials Market?

The 3D printing materials market boasts numerous prominent players including, but not limited to, Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corp, Arcam AB, Exone GmbH, Koninklijke DSM NV, Envisiontec GmbH, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Materialise NV, General Electric Company, and Formlabs Inc. These progressive companies are always seeking new technological advancements for their products.

What New Developments or Trends are Impacting the 3D Printing Materials Market?

Companies operating in the 3D printing materials market are betting big on innovative solutions like titanium alloys for 3D printing. With superior durability, impact resistance, and heat stability, these materials are expanding applications across various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. For instance, Bright Laser Technologies from China launched two advanced materials for additive manufacturing in 2024 - BLT-AlAM500, a high-strength aluminum alloy, and BLT-Ti65, a high-temperature titanium alloy. These solutions are designed to enable exceptional strength and thermal stability in aerospace applications.

How Is the Global 3D Printing Materials Market Segmented?

The 3D printing materials market is segmented into:

1 By Type: Polymers, Metal, Ceramic, Other Types

2 By Technology: Fused Deposition Modeling FDM, Selective Laser Sintering SLS, Stereolithography SLA, Direct Metal Laser Sintering DMLS, Other Technologies

3 By Form: Powder, Filament, Liquid

4 By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Consumer Goods, Construction, Other End-Users

What Regional Insights Have Been Gained from the 3D Printing Materials Market?

North America claimed the top spot as the largest region in the 3D printing materials market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This report takes into account various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

