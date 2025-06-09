Now more than ever: Impact report 2024

For the past 15 years, Climateworks Centre has bridged the gap between research and climate action. We strive to bring about large-scale emissions reductions in line with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

We know what a prosperous net zero emissions future looks like for our region: homes and cars are powered by renewable electricity; industrial regions produce low-carbon commodities that are exported to the world; businesses measure and reduce their impacts on nature; and thriving ecosystems capture emissions that cannot be eliminated.

Building this future is Climateworks’ mission. As we move into our next 15 years, we remain inspired and energised to make it a reality.

This report gives an overview of our efforts to drive ambitious climate action across our region in 2024, with a particular focus on nine selected impact stories.

The impact Climateworks has achieved over the last 15 years has been possible thanks to the foresight, passion and generosity of our philanthropic funders.

We are proud to partner with trusts, foundations, private donors, philanthropic associations and wealth advisors. Their support allows us to maintain our independence and gives us new perspectives on the complex systems we are changing together. We extend a genuine and deep-felt thank you to those who have supported and championed our work.

We look forward to continuing our work with existing donors and welcome new partners and supporters to join us on our journey to drive large-scale emissions reductions across the region.

