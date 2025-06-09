Global 3D Printing Plastics Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, and Forecast for 2025-2034

3D Printing Plastics Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's 3D Printing Plastics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 3d printing plastics market has experienced exponential growth over recent years, with the market size projected to surge from $1.77 billion in 2024 to $2.2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4%

What's Fueling The Growth Of The 3D Printing Plastics Market Going Forward?

The traction doesn't stop there for 3D printing plastics - the industry size is slated for explosive growth further down the line. Forecasters predict it will soar to an impressive $5.15 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 23.7%. This surge lines up with the burgeoning automotive sector, climbing construction activities, regulatory approvals, and a rising defense and military environment. However, several semantic shifts set to unfold in the forecast period could dramatically shape the trajectory of the market. Key trends under consideration include metal-plastic hybrid printing, eco-friendly and biodegradable 3D printing plastics, artificial intelligence and generative design, as well as increased collaboration among enterprises.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7225&type=smp

What’s Driving The 3D Printing Plastics Market Growth?

One potent driver of the market stems from the dental sector, as mounting dental procedures is expected to push forward the swell of the 3D printing plastics market. Dental procedures, a diverse range of medical treatments and interventions performed by dental professionals, are increasingly recruiting 3D printing plastics to mint custom dental implants, crowns, bridges, and orthodontic devices, all characterized by stellar precision and patient-specific designs. Data from NHS Digital, the UK government agency, confirms this trend, registering an uptick of 539 in dental activities in the UK for 2021-22 compared to the previous year.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The 3D Printing Plastics Market?

Additionally, a host of leading enterprises prop up the 3D printing plastics market, including 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., Arkema SA, and Electro Optical Systems GmbH, among others. Aside from these conventional players, other notable actors contributing to the market's expansion are Evonik Industries AG, Carbon Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., Divergent Group Ltd., and Fast Radius Inc.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-printing-plastics-global-market-report

What Are The Emerging Trends In The 3D Printing Plastics Market?

The report unearths crucial industry trends, with most enterprises investing in innovative products such as 3D printing materials to boost additive manufacturing processes. For instance, Jamplast, an engineering polymer manufacturer based in the US, has launched 3DSHQ - a focused business unit designed for 3D printing materials, signaled to enhance the performance of the manufacturing sector.

How Is The 3D Printing Plastics Market Segmented?

The report divides the 3D printing plastics market into several segments, including by type photopolymers, ABS, etc., form powder, filament, ink, application prototyping, manufacturing, and end-use industry aerospace and defense, healthcare, etc.. Furthermore, the market is also segmented by photopolymers, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene ABS, polylactic acid PLA, polyamide Nylon, and other types.

What Are The Regional Insights In The 3D Printing Plastics Market?

In a regional outlook, the report finds North America ruling the 3D printing plastics market, dominating the arena in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, holding exciting opportunities for market expansion. This report also covers other regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, promising a global perspective on the impressive growth of the 3D printing plastics market.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Printer Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printer-global-market-report

Printing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printing-global-market-report

Printing Inks Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printing-inks-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.