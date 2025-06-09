Trusted Toronto Bookkeeper Offers Dependable Support During Key Accounting Software Shift

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intuit has started the countdown: new Canadian subscriptions for QuickBooks Desktop Pro, Premier, and payroll have stopped this May, and no new versions of QuickBooks Desktop Pro or Premier will be released after 2024. However, AIS Solutions, a multi-award-winning Canadian bookkeeping firm, is stepping up to help businesses make a smooth transition to QuickBooks Online (QBO). With over two decades of experience and a team of Advanced Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisors, AIS Solutions is uniquely positioned as a trusted Toronto bookkeeper to guide businesses through this critical change.Expert Support for a Seamless Transition“Transitioning to QuickBooks Online can be overwhelming if you’re not sure where to start,” said Juliet Aurora, Co-Founder of AIS Solutions. “Our goal is to take the pressure off business owners so they can stay focused on what they do best—running their business—while we handle the technical setup and data migration with care.”Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Ontario, AIS Solutions now supports clients across Toronto and beyond. The firm is known not only for its bookkeeping expertise but also for its dedication to client care and community involvement.A Full-Service Approach to QuickBooks MigrationAIS’s QuickBooks migration services are designed to retain historical financial data, streamline workflows, and integrate third-party apps to maximize efficiency. Their team ensures that each business’s accounting system is tailored to its specific needs, making the switch from Desktop to Online both seamless and future-ready. AIS Solutions ensures a seamless shift to QuickBooks Online for businesses of all sizes.“Converting to QBO isn’t just about moving data,” Aurora added. “It’s about setting up a system that works smarter for your business moving forward. We make sure everything from your chart of accounts to app integrations is properly configured.”Time-Sensitive Transition with Long-Term BenefitsAIS Solutions encourages businesses still on QuickBooks Desktop to take action now to avoid disruptions. Whether it’s setup, migration, cleanup, or training, AIS provides full-service QuickBooks support designed to make the transition to QuickBooks Online smooth and stress-free.About AIS SolutionsAIS Solutions is an award-winning Canadian bookkeeping firm founded in 2000. With a team of over 20 bookkeeping and accounting professionals, AIS is a certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor and a trusted partner for businesses across Canada. The firm specializes in full-service bookkeeping, cloud accounting, and QuickBooks migration.

