Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa urges caution as widespread snowfalls and extreme winter weather set to grip South Africa

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr. Velenkosini Hlabisa, has issued an urgent call for heightened vigilance and preparedness in anticipation of severe winter weather conditions forecasted by the South African Weather Service (SAWS). This intense cold front is expected to begin over the weekend and affect large parts of the country.

According to the SAWS, a significant Cut-Off Low (COL) pressure system is expected to impact all provinces except Limpopo. This system is likely to bring a range of hazardous weather conditions, including widespread snowfall, heavy rainfall, gale-force winds, and a marked drop in temperatures.

“We are seriously concerned about the potential dangers this weather event poses, particularly to communities in vulnerable areas. I urge all South Africans to stay informed, heed official warnings, and take the necessary steps to protect lives and property,” said Minister Hlabisa.

Key risks associated with this system include:

Widespread snowfall across most provinces (excluding Limpopo), with the potential to disrupt transport routes, including the N3 at Van Reenen’s Pass.

Heavy rain and flooding risks in parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal from Sunday into early next week.

Strong winds and hazardous sea conditions affecting coastal areas from Friday through Tuesday.

Severe thunderstorms, including hail and damaging winds, forecast for Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North West, and KwaZulu-Natal early next week.

Very cold temperatures, with daytime highs below 10°C in many areas, posing risks to vulnerable groups such as the elderly, young children, and small-scale farmers.

The Minister has called on provincial and municipal authorities, as well as community leaders, to intensify readiness efforts—particularly in rural and mountainous areas. He further urged livestock farmers to take measures to protect animals and secure infrastructure from possible damage.

Residents are advised to:

Avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather conditions.

Regularly monitor updates from the South African Weather Service.

Prepare emergency supplies.

Support vulnerable individuals, including the elderly, children, and persons with disabilities.

Stay away from flooded areas, and do not attempt to cross rivers or low-lying bridges.

Minister Hlabisa underscored the collective responsibility required to withstand climate-related emergencies. “None of us is immune to the effects of severe weather. This is a time for unity and mutual care. Let us work together to reduce the risks and protect one another,” he said.

CoGTA, through the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC), along with provincial and local disaster management teams, remains on high alert and is coordinating with relevant stakeholders to provide rapid response and support wherever necessary.

