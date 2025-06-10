Free Online Youth Chess Camp for Students Announced for June 30–July 3

Free Summer Chess Camp 2025 June 30th – July 3rd

ONLINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daily Chess Musings is excited to announce a unique opportunity for youth chess players to elevate their game at a complimentary online chess camp, hosted by California’s most popular chess coach, Chris Torres. This engaging event will take place from June 30 to July 3, 2023, and welcomes school aged participants of all skill levels.Designed to inspire and educate, this online chess camp will provide attendees with expert guidance, strategic insights, and interactive experiences. Chris Torres, renowned for his innovative teaching style and impressive track record of developing champions, will lead a series of dynamic workshops, live games, and interactive Q&A sessions aimed at enhancing participants' chess skills.Camp Highlights:* Expert Guidance: Learn from Chris Torres, whose coaching has shaped numerous state and national champions.* Interactive Workshops: Dive into hands-on sessions covering tactics, openings, endgames, and advanced strategies.* Live Competitions: Test your skills in friendly matches with fellow campers, applying your newly acquired knowledge.* Q&A Sessions: Engage directly with Chris Torres to gain personalized insights and advice.Camp Details:The Free Online Summer Chess Camp will take place Monday, June 30 - Thursday, July 3 from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm Pacific Daylight Time. To participate students will need to be able to access DailyChessMusings.com for instructions, YouTube for lessons/live sessions and Chess.com for game play.Registration Information: This exceptional camp is offered free of charge, but spaces are limited. Daily Chess Musings encourages interested participants to register early to secure their spot. To register, please visit https://dailychessmusings.com/free-summer-chess-camp-2025/ About Chris Torres: For nearly thirty years, Chris Torres , a prominent figure in the California chess community, has been celebrated for his creative teaching methods and dedication to fostering a love for the royal game among scholastic chess players. Chris’ commitment to nurturing young talent and an unparalleled track record for coaching national champions has made him one of the most highly sought-after chess coaches in the United States.Don’t miss this chance to learn from a master and in a supportive and engaging environment. Daily Chess Musings looks forward to welcoming you to this extraordinary camp!### END ###For more information, please contact Chris Torres at 1-209-323-0197 or DailyChessMusings@gmail.com.

