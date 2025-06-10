Thunai.ai Revolutionizes Customer Support with AI Agents

We believe the future of customer support lies in a powerful partnership between human empathy and AI efficiency” — Jegan Selvaraj

BRANCHBURG, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thunai.ai announced the launch of an Agentic AI Orchestration platform which is designed to build and deploy agents to automate workflows, enhance engagement, and increase operational efficiency. The company believes to transform customer support operations by introducing AI Voice, Chat, Email and Application agents that empower human teams like a companion and deliver efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Customer support professionals frequently grapple with high ticket volumes, repetitive inquiries, and the time-consuming task of manually shifting through conversations to gain context or draft replies. Thunai.ai directly addresses these critical pain points by leveraging advanced artificial intelligence to streamline operations and augment human capabilities powered by a novel technology called Thunai Brain that is able to capture, analyze and suggest next steps and work beyond conversational ai.

"Our AI-powered agents are designed to serve as an indispensable 'AI Copilot, to deliver top-notch customer experience like a Pro' freeing them from mundane, repetitive tasks and allowing them to focus on complex, empathetic, and high-value interactions. " says Jegan Selvaraj, CEO of Thunai.ai.

Thunai.ai’s AI Customer Support Agents offer a suite of features like:

24/7 Availability and Instant Responses:

AI agents can handle a wide range of customer inquiries around the clock, providing immediate responses that significantly reduce average handle time and increase average response time.

Call Routing:

For more complex issues, the ai agents routes inquiries to the most qualified human agent, improving first-contact resolution rates and overall efficiency.

Call Scoring:

Thunai.ai can analyze customer data to spot trends, predict potential issues, and initiate customer service interventions before problems escalateto transform reactive support into proactive engagement.

Troubleshooting with Screenshare:

Live screensharing is added to instantly diagnose and resolve customer issues in real-time. This feature guide users visually, reducing resolution time and customer satisfaction.

Agent Augmentation:

The platform assists human agents by summarizing lengthy conversations, drafting responses, adjusting communication tone, and offering real-time suggestions during meetings, enabling human staff to concentrate on more intricate interactions.

Email Inbox Automation:

Once connected to an inbox, this agent can automatically manage the emails from customers, prioritize what matters based on the prompt given in the instruction, and respond intelligently saving hours every day.

Workflow Automation:

It automates post-call actions like instantly generating and assigning Jira tickets, follow-up tasks, and CRM updates based on conversation insights. This eliminates manual work and ensures nothing falls through the cracks in your support workflow.

The US AI agents' market is experiencing explosive growth, projected to surge from USD 1,603.0 million in 2024 to USD 13,459.3 million by 2030, at a remarkable CAGR of 43.3%. This rapid adoption is driven by tangible benefits, with companies reporting increased productivity (66%), cost savings (57%), faster decision-making (55%), and improved customer experience (54%). Thunai.ai is poised to capture a significant share of this expanding market by offering a solution that directly addresses these enterprise needs while empowering frontline agents.

"Our goal is to empower customer support teams, making their work easier and more efficient, and liberating them from mundane tasks to focus on higher-value, human-centric interactions," adds Kapildev Arulmozhi, CMSO, Thunai.ai. "We are confident that Thunai.ai streamline workflows, boost productivity, and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

About Thunai.ai:

Thunai.ai is an Agentic AI Platform for revenue operations, designed to centralize organization's knowledge, automate workflows, enhance engagement, and drive smarter decisions across sales, marketing, and customer success. With features like AI-powered call handling, centralized knowledge base, meeting summarization, personalized content creation, and various AI agents (Chat, Meeting, Voice, Email, Application), Thunai.ai transforms enterprise knowledge into actionable intelligence, enabling businesses to automate conversations, increase conversions, and scale with intelligent AI.

Thunai.ai - Empowering Customer Support Operations

