Lesbians Worldwide Find Strength And Healing Through Online School Based In The Bay Area

Conscious Girlfriend Academy Director Ruth L. Schwartz, Ph.D.

Finally, LGBTQ people are out and proud. Yet many lesbians and queer women struggle in love, and this global lesbian love school is changing that.

If I'd had something like this as a teenager, my entire life would have been so different.” — Poonam, Conscious Girlfriend Academy Member

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As LGBTQ communities around the globe mark Pride Month with parades and proclamations, a quieter revolution is taking root—one focused not on visibility alone, but on emotional healing and relationship transformation.

Founded by author and educator Ruth Schwartz, the Conscious Girlfriend Academy is drawing international attention for its focus on emotional intelligence and attachment repair among queer women. With participants from 25 countries and a core U.S.-based community, the Academy offers education, coaching, and support for women seeking healthier relationships and self-understanding.

“We grew up without role models for healthy queer relationships,” said Schwartz, 63, a former professor. “But with the right tools and support, we can rewrite our own stories.”

That rewriting is evident in stories like Poonam’s. Now 45, she was raised in India and entered an arranged heterosexual marriage in her 20s after a secret teenage relationship with another girl. After immigrating to the U.S., she experienced abuse, fled the marriage, and gradually came to embrace her queer identity. Her journey included heartbreak—her first marriage to a woman ended painfully—but it also included transformation.

“Finding the Conscious Girlfriend Academy helped me heal my attachment wounds and learn how to date with self-worth,” said Poonam, who now coaches others through the same process. She also shares queer-affirming reinterpretations of Bollywood love songs online, acts of both creativity and advocacy. “If I’d had something like this as a teenager,” she said, “My life would have been so different.”

For Mary, 60, and Dawn, 58, the journey to queer partnership came later in life. Mary had previously been married to a man and raised three children before realizing she wanted to explore relationships with women. She found the Academy after several painful dating experiences. Dawn, meanwhile, had felt same-sex attraction since childhood but didn’t come out until her 50s.

Their love story was not without turbulence. “We had a strong connection, but I didn’t know how to handle it,” said Dawn, who admits to ending the relationship multiple times due to her emotional triggers. Eventually, she joined the Academy too, learning what she calls “tools to calm my nervous system and reconnect.”

Schwartz emphasizes that these tools were developed specifically with queer women in mind, addressing the trauma caused by homophobia, childhood attachment wounds, and the unique intensity of lesbian relationships. The Academy’s growing cohort of trained coaches now includes many graduates like Poonam, who seek to support others navigating similar paths.

As Pride Month continues, the Academy’s work highlights a lesser-known frontier of queer liberation: not just coming out, but learning how to stay connected, authentic, and emotionally grounded in love.

Lindsey, 55, was an Army vet who came to the Academy heartbroken after three failed relationships, and quickly realized she had avoidant attachment. She brought her rigorous military discipline to her studies in the Academy. Three years later, she met Alice in the Academy, and when she read Alice’s dating profile, she knew she was finally ready.

“When my avoidant attachment rears its head up, I know what to do,” Lindsey says proudly. “I know how to stay connected, identify my feelings and ask for what I need. And Alice knows how not to take it personally. It makes all the difference.” Recently, the two wedded in an intimate ceremony on the beach near Lindsey’s home on an Army base, and joined their family – Lindsey had three dogs, Alice had two – as well as their hearts.

###

Media Contact: Ruth L. Schwartz, Ph.D. – Director, Conscious Girlfriend Academy

Phone: 510-472-4542

www.consciousgirlfriendacademy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.