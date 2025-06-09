Thailand makes 'New High' in Convention Destination Ranking

Bangkok rises to 7th spot of the world as a city destination for international conferences in 2024 TCEB

Bangkok makes big leap to world’s 7th spot, 13 Thai cities make entry in ranking table

BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thailand becomes the top convention destination of the ASEAN region, according to ICCA Country & City Rankings for 2024 Report. A “New High” is achieved when Bangkok exhibits its best performance, ascending to the world’s 7th spot as a city destination for international conventions, a big leap from the 15th place in 2023, while a total of 13 Thai cities make entry to the ranking table, the highest number the country has ever achieved.

The International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) announced the release of ICCA’s latest GlobeWatch Business Analytics – Country & City Rankings for 2024 at IMEX Frankfurt 2025 in Germany. The comprehensive report analyses data from over 11,000 conferences held globally in 2024, highlighting Asia’s prominent status as the second most popular region for international meetings, following Europe.

According to the report, Thailand hosted a total of 158 international conventions, an increase from 143 in 2023. The number resulted in Thailand moving from the world’s 26th spot in 2023 to the 25th place in 2024, clinching the 5th place in Asia Pacific and claiming the number one spot in the ASEAN or Southeast Asian region.

The best ever performance is Bangkok. Hosting a total of 115 international conventions, the Thai capital rises to the world’s 7th spot as a city destination, a remarkable increase from the 15th place in 2023. In Asia Pacific, Bangkok is ranked 3rd and 2nd in the ASEAN region. The leading position of Bangkok is reiterated when Cvent also announced in IMEX Frankfurt 2025 its list of 2025 Top Meeting Destinations. For Asia Pacific region, Bangkok is ranked 2nd after Singapore. The result is based on more than $18B of global sourcing and request-for-proposal (RFP) activity through Cvent’s sourcing platforms in 2024, including a record-breaking $16.5B through the Cvent Supplier Network, one of the world’s largest venue sourcing marketplaces.

Another best ever performance of Thailand is that it is the first time that a high number of 13 Thai cities are listed in ICCA report. Apart from Bangkok, the 12 cities are Chiang Mai (12 conventions), Pattaya (10), Phuket (8), Chon Buri (3), Chiang Rai (2), Pathum Thani (2), Hua Hin (1), Khon Kaen (1), Samui (1), Nakhon Ratchasima (1), Nonthaburi (1) and Pattani (1).

Mr. Puripan Bunnag, Senior Vice President and Acting President of Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), remarked that: “We are delighted with the overall performance of Thailand, especially Bangkok which made a noticeable rise in the ranking. In this respect, we feel grateful for international professional associations for their trust and confidence in Bangkok. It will further inspire the city and Thai MICE industry to deliver their best to maintain or upgrade their operating standards to meet the evolving needs of the market.”

TCEB is also proud of the total 13 cities listed in ICCA statistical table, representing the best performance of city diversification the country has ever achieved. It is a strong sign of Thailand’s enhanced capacities for conferences. International associations and bodies can now maximize richer choices of locations in Thailand. Each city has their unique cultural setting, which can be crafted to deliver meaningful and memorable experiences for delegates. The establishment of TCEB regional offices in all key regions has now played a part in driving the cities in each region to tap into MICE market and inspiring them to have a position in the map of MICE industry. TCEB believes the result in the ICCA ranking table will be a substantial push factor for Thai cities to elevate themselves to another height, said Mr. Puripan.

For more information, contact TCEB at: pr@tceb.or.th

Thailand MICE – Meet the Magic

About TCEB

A LEADING AGENCY AT THE FOREFRONT OF THAILAND’S MICE INDUSTRY

Established in 2004, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (Public Organization) or TCEB – the government agency under the supervision of the Prime Minister – has been assigned a role to promote, support and develop business events industry – corporate meetings, incentive trips, conventions, exhibitions, mega events and world festivals. Serving as a strategic partner, TCEB helps deliver creative ideas and solutions to bring success and fulfill the requirements of business events. The overarching goal is to drive Thailand to become a global MICE and mega events destination that can drive the country’s strategic industries and national economy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.