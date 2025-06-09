Basement Remodeling Company Leads the Trend: Chicago Homeowners Turn to Basements as Premium Living Space

our project Our clients

As housing prices continue to rise and urban families seek affordable ways to expand livable sq.ft, one overlooked area is taking center stage the basement.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Chicago-based company, BasementRemodelingChicago.net, is capitalizing on this shift, offering high-end basement remodeling services designed to turn underutilized lower levels into fully finished, functional spaces.

“Most general contractors don’t treat basements as a priority — but we do,” says Alex Moody, representative of the company. “For many Chicago homeowners, it’s the most accessible and valuable way to expand their home.”

The company officially launched earlier this year and has already begun generating interest across Chicagoland through a combination of localized SEO strategy, educational content, and design-driven social media campaigns. Their service offering includes full basement transformations — from waterproofing and framing to bathroom and kitchen additions — with a focus on energy efficiency, comfort, and ROI.

Industry data supports this surge in demand. According to Zillow, a properly finished basement can yield up to 70% return on investment on resale. In markets like Chicago, where space is limited and zoning restrictions often block vertical expansion, finishing the basement is quickly becoming a practical solution for families needing guest rooms, home offices, gyms, or entertainment areas.

“Buyers and sellers alike are starting to realize that a basement isn’t just extra storage — it’s real, valuable living space,” Alex adds.

The company currently serves all of Chicago and surrounding suburbs, including Evanston, Skokie, Oak Park, and more. Homeowners can request a free consultation via basementremodelingchicago.net.

