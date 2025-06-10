Learn Look Locate Solves Urgent Gaps: Elevating Gynecologic, Fertility, and Breast Cancer Education

Reproductive Endocrinologist and Fertility Preservation Specialist Dr. Staci Tanouye, Board-certified OB/GYN and nationally recognized menstrual health educator Dr. Barry Rosen, Breast Surgical Oncologist and Senior Medical Advisor for Learn Look Locate.

Learn Look Locate welcomes Drs. Staci Tanouye & Deborah Ikhena to elevate education and address critical gaps in gynecologic health, fertility, & breast cancer.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime—and for many, that diagnosis will come during their reproductive years. With nearly 1 in 10 breast cancer diagnoses now occurring in women under 45 (Source: CDC), and incidence rates rising in this age group, fertility preservation and hormonal health have become urgent concerns. Learn Look Locate , a global platform known for its patient-first, medically vetted content, is addressing these critical gaps by expanding its educational focus on fertility, hormonal health, and breast health as part of a proactive approach to screening, prevention, and survivorship.To support this mission, the platform proudly welcomes two leading medical experts to its advisory team: Dr. Staci Tanouye, MD, FACOG – Board-certified OB/GYN and nationally recognized menstrual health educator. Dr. Deborah Ikhena, MD, MSCI – Reproductive endocrinologist and fertility preservation specialist.These appointments bring Learn Look Locate’s advisory team to 20 trusted physicians, all dedicated to providing medically accurate, emotionally supportive guidance across the breast cancer spectrum.Experts in Women’s Reproductive and Breast HealthDr. Staci Tanouye, a practicing OB/GYN in Jacksonville, Florida, is known for her work on perimenopause, hormonal care, and menstrual education. With over 1.4 million followers on TikTok, her content has been featured in The New York Times, Parents.com, and Good Morning America.“I’m thrilled to join Learn Look Locate and contribute to a platform that leads with both heart and science,” said Dr. Tanouye. “Breast cancer doesn’t happen in a vacuum—topics like sexual health, hormonal care, and emotional recovery must be part of the conversation. I’m honored to help bridge that gap for survivors and those newly diagnosed.”Dr. Deborah Ikhena, based in Austin, Texas, brings extensive experience in IVF, hormone therapy, and fertility preservation for cancer patients. Her work has been published in Fertility and Sterility, Reproductive Sciences, and the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.“I joined Learn Look Locate as an advisor because I love its powerful mission to educate and support women navigating a breast cancer diagnosis,” said Dr. Ikhena. “I’m passionate about empowering women with breast cancer to understand their fertility preservation options. As a fertility doctor, I believe every woman deserves the chance to protect her future family while navigating treatment. This platform blends trusted medical insight with real stories, creating a powerful space for informed, hopeful decision-making.”Trusted Experts, Global Mission“The addition of Dr. Tanouye and Dr. Ikhena is more than just an expansion—it’s a bold commitment to addressing the full spectrum of issues breast cancer patients face,” said Dr. Barry Rosen, Breast Surgical Oncologist and Senior Medical Advisor for Learn Look Locate. “These two physicians bring vital knowledge and empathy to topics too often left in the shadows.”About Learn Look LocateLearn Look Locate is a one-of-a-kind, medically vetted global education platform created by Cynthia Jordan, a survivor of stage 2B breast cancer. Driven by her own experience, Cynthia launched Learn Look Locate to ensure patients worldwide could access trusted education in a way that feels clear, supportive, and truly relatable. Backed by 20 top breast cancer experts, the platform blends real survivor voices with physician-led insight—making breast health information easier to understand through an ongoing dialogue between doctors and patients.MEDIA CONTACTCynthia JordanFounder & CEO, Learn Look Locate

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.