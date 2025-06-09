SAN ANTONIO PODIATRIST BRINGS EXPERTISE IN TREATMENT OF FOOT PAIN VIA EXTRACORPOREAL SHOCKWAVE THERAPY (ESWT)

Dr. Ed Davis - Board Certified Podiatrist in San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO PODIATRIST BRINGS EXPERTISE IN TREATMENT OF FOOT PAIN VIA RECENT CERTIFICATION IN EXTRACORPOREAL SHOCKWAVE THERAPY (ESWT)

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Eddie Davis, a San Antonio podiatrist with over 30 years of experience, announces recent certification in ESWT by the International Society for Musculoskeletal Shockwave therapy in February 2025 at their recent meeting in Boston.Extracorporeal shockwave therapy (ESWT) is one of the most successful nonsurgical methods to treat painful musculoskeletal conditions. One of the originally uses was for difficult cases of heel pain caused by plantar fasciitis . The effective uses expanded to include Achilles tendinitis, lateral epicondylitis (tennis elbow), shoulder pain and more.ESWT was derived from the use of shockwaves to treat kidney stones. In contrast to the process used to disintegrate kidney stones (ESWL), ESWT causes biological responses that lead to tissue regeneration. Tissues which are chronically inflamed can degenerate and weaken over time, becoming stiff and thick, filled with scar tissue and sometimes calcification.Shockwaves are defined as pressure waves, that propagate in three dimensions and typically induce a clear increase in pressure within a few nanoseconds. There are very rapidly rising positive pressure impulses followed by a decrease to negative pressure values. They have been found to induce breakdown of abnormal tissue, reducing scar tissue and tissue calcification followed by creation of new normal tissue. The average success rate on plantar fasciitis has been published at about 81 percent but, Dr. Davis, with use of this coupled with eliminating the underlying causes, has found a success rate of greater than 95 percent. An important step before considering treatment is to perform a thorough examination of the patient to ensure that ESWT is appropriate.Dr. Ed Davis first performed ESWT in the year 2000. ESWT, upon being introduced to the US, was performed in outpatient surgical centers under general anesthesia using a high energy machine. It was noted that lower energy units that were office based in Germany and Switzerland, provided equally good results and by 2005, shifted all ESWT treatment to the office where the need for anesthesia is uncommon due to the new protocols.The International Society for Musculoskeletal Shockwave Therapy (ISMST) is the recognized organization for ESWT providers. The ASMST or American Society for Musculoskeletal Shockwave Therapy was formed in late 2024, is an affiliate of the ISMST and held its inaugural meeting in Boston in February 2025. This provided the opportunity for US practitioners of ESWT to meet the scientists and physicians who originated and developed this treatment, learn from them and to sit for an ISMST certification exam.Eddie Davis, DPM,FACFASUSFAS109 Gallery Circle, Suite 119San Antonio, Texas 78258Office (210) 490-3668Fax (210) 267-5262

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.