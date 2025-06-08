ICYMI: California stands united against chaotic and inflammatory federal takeover of California National Guard Unit

In case you missed it, last night, President Trump – disregarding Governor Newsom – federalized California National Guard troops in Los Angeles at a time when there were no unmet law enforcement needs. In fact, local law enforcement efforts successfully de-escalated the situation in Los Angeles County prior to any of Trump’s commandeered troops being deployed on the ground. US Senators Senator Alex Padilla: “Couldn’t agree [with the Governor] more. Using the National Guard this way is a completely inappropriate and misguided mission. The Trump Administration is just sowing more chaos and division in our communities.” [ LINK ]

Senator Adam Schiff: "The Trump Administration's calling on the California National Guard without the authorization of the Governor is unprecedented. This action is designed to inflame tensions, sow chaos, and escalate the situation. If the Guard is needed to restore peace, the Governor will ask for it. But continuing down this path will erode trust in the National Guard and set a dangerous precedent for unilateral misuse of the Guard across the country. Violence must stop, and we need to keep the focus on protecting fundamental rights. There is nothing President Trump would like more than a violent confrontation with protestors to justify the unjustifiable — invocation of the Insurrection Act or some form of martial law." [LINK] Congressional delegation Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove: "The Trump Administration's immigration policies are sowing chaos and division in our communities. Deploying the National Guard to Los Angeles will only escalate an already tense situation and put more people at risk. I strongly urge Trump and the National Guard to stand down." [ LINK ]

Congresswoman Laura Friedman: "Helpful federal action would be to offer assistance to help de-escalate & to commit to guaranteeing every person due process and humane treatment as required by law. The federal government taking over the National Guard is escalatory and unnecessarily hostile." [LINK] Congressman Jimmy Gomez: "The Trump admin trying to take over the CA National Guard and deploy troops in LA is reckless and inflammatory. There’s no unmet need, and this will only escalate tensions and erode public trust.” [LINK] Congresswoman Norma Torres: “They yell ‘invasion’ at the border—but this is the real one: Trump is seizing control of California’s National Guard and forcing 2,000 troops into our streets. Every official swears an oath to protect and uphold the Constitution. @PeteHegseth, we follow the law, not Trump’s abuse of power.” [LINK] Congressman Brad Sherman: “For all the reasons Governor Newsom stated, this action is unnecessary and intentionally provocative.” [LINK] Congressman Salud Carbajal: “The Trump Administration’s deployment of the CA National Guard without the Governor’s approval is an unprecedented and dangerous escalation. Turning the members of the Guard into political pawns betrays their mission, destroys public trust, and puts innocent lives at risk. I call on President Trump to rescind his order immediately.” [LINK] Congressman Dave Min: “As the LAPD is reporting, the protestors in LA are being peaceful. This is not a rebellion or an invasion. There is no legal basis, including under 10 U.S. Code § 12406, for Trump to take over California’s National Guard. Trump is trying to cross the Rubicon and take this country into tyranny.” [LINK] Congresswoman Nanette Barragán: “Calling in the National Guard when the Governor has not requested assistance is an intentional move by the Trump Administration to unnecessarily escalate the situation in Los Angeles County. Now the SecDef is threatening the use of active military, Marines from Camp Pendleton. This is an abuse of power and what dictators do. It’s unnecessary and not needed.” [LINK] Congressman Mark Takano: “Trump is provoking chaos to justify an illegal and violent crackdown. He wants to expand his own power, but we will not let this wanna-be dictator win. We must speak out and stay strong. We must remain defiant in the face of this naked power grab. We must uphold the rights and values that underpin our Republic.” [LINK] Congressman Gil Cisneros: “Donald Trump, who refused to call up the National Guard when the U.S. Capitol was under attack, is calling up the Guard to stop the people from exercising their 1st Amendment right to protest in Los Angeles. Trump is manufacturing chaos.” [LINK] Congressman Derek Tran: “I have full faith in our local and state law enforcement to properly and lawfully manage this situation. President Trump’s activation of the National Guard is not meant to protect public safety, it is intended to incite fear and chill free speech. I encourage all Californians to continue to remain peaceful. My first priority will always be the safety of our community.” [LINK] Congresswoman Sara Jacobs: “Deploying the National Guard to LA is an unnecessary escalation. No one wants their community to become militarized — it raises the potential for people to get hurt and erodes public trust. President Trump, don’t do this.” [LINK] Congressman Mike Levin: “The State of California has not requested support from our National Guard troops — and for good reason. Our state and local authorities have the capacity to maintain order. Invoking the Insurrection Act without cause isn’t leadership, it’s authoritarian overreach. This isn’t about safety. It’s about power. And Californians will not be bullied.” [LINK] Congresswoman Luz Rivas: “The Trump Administration is moving to deploy the California National Guard to Los Angeles. This misguided and inflammatory action will only create more harm, confusion, and chaos across our city.” [LINK] Statewide officials Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis: “Trump refused to call in the National Guard on January 6 when our democracy was under attack. But now he’s using it to intimidate immigrant communities & peaceful protesters exercising their constitutional rights. Deploying thousands of troops for immigration enforcement is not about public safety — it’s dangerous overreach that threatens to tear families apart, traumatize children & upend the lives of the very working people who keep California & this country running. Local officials are equipped to handle the situation. There is no justification for this kind of federal escalation. California will not stand by as our communities are targeted.” [LINK] Attorney General Rob Bonta: “We’ve been in touch with local law enforcement in LA. They have the resources they need to meet the moment, and we stand ready to assist should the need arise. There is no emergency and the President’s order calling in the National Guard is unnecessary and counterproductive.” [LINK] State officials Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas: “Donald Trump is manufacturing chaos against Californians to justify a federal crackdown and use of military force. As citizens, we have the power – together – to withhold this from Trump by peacefully speaking out… Do not take Trump’s bait. Do not engage in violent protest. Doing so will give him what he wants.”

Senate Pro Tempore Mike McGuire: "This weekend's ICE raids in LA County are indiscriminate and ruthless. The terror they've created does the opposite of keeping us safe. Federalizing and deploying the National Guard will only make matters much worse. It's Un-American and reeks of fascism."

Assemblymember Isaac Bryan: "This isn't about immigration or safety and will lead to more Fed sanctioned violence against innocent people." [ LINK ]

Senator Sasha Renée Pérez: "Trump is using militarized police to silence his dissenters. His message is clear: if you disagree, you will be arrested – American citizen or not. This isn't Democratic. It's Fascism." [ LINK ]

Assembly Rick Chavez Zbur: "The Governor is right. Trump is trying to cause unrest by mobilizing the [national] guard—without the Governor's request or authorization—in an unprecedented power grab. Don't play into his hand. Speak out peacefully. Never use violence. And never accept that this is normal or okay." [ LINK ]

Senator Caroline Menjivar: "As a marine, we did not take the oath to be used as pawns in this obvious abuse of power. No one, except the President is ensuing violence and chaos on our streets, under the false pretext that they're taking 'criminals'. They're kidnapping our working class neighbors." [LINK] Local officials LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell: "The Trump administration taking over the National Guard is an unnecessary intimidation tactic that further hurts public trust." [ LINK ]

LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath: "This isn't about public safety. It's about power. It's about punishing immigrants and making an example out of our neighbors. The federal admin created this chaos. They instigated it. They're taking advantage of vulnerable people—and then blaming them for the fallout." [ LINK ]

LA Mayor Karen Bass: "This morning, President Trump deployed the National Guard into Los Angeles. Deploying federalized troops on the heels of these raids is a chaotic escalation. The fear people are feeling in our city right now is very real – it's felt in our communities and within our families and it puts our neighborhoods at risk. This is the last thing that our city needs, and I urge protestors to remain peaceful." [LINK] Community leaders & organizations NAACP: "Deploying troops to communities already under pressure is not leadership—it's provocation. The Trump Administration is weaponizing fear to divide and destabilize. We will not be silent. We stand with those targeted and terrorized. We fight for justice. Always." [ LINK ]

ACLU Southern California: "The Trump administration's baseless deployment of the National Guard is plainly retaliation against California, a stronghold for immigrant communities, and is akin to a declaration of war on all Californians." [LINK] Amnesty International: "President Trump's deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles in response to protests against recent ICE raids is deeply alarming. This shows the Trump administration is ready to do whatever it takes – including deploying military forces – to target and punish those who speak out in defense of human rights." [LINK]

