Investing in New York's Puerto Rican Communities

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced new investments into nonprofit organizations whose missions are to advance and promote Puerto Rican culture, arts and education statewide. Puerto Rican culture is firmly grounded in New York State and across the country and Governor Hochul’s administration is committed to supporting the Puerto Rican community that calls New York home. The Governor made the announcement at the 68th National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

“New Yorkers of Puerto Rican heritage have been an integral part of our state’s cultural fabric for generations,” Governor Hochul said. “We are honored to make bold investments that will empower organizations to expand and thrive, ensuring that the vibrant presence of Puerto Rican culture in New York State remains a cherished aspect of our state’s identity.”

In this year’s FY26 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul secured two major capital funding investments:

$7 million to complete construction of The Hispanic Heritage Council’s Cultural Institute

$2 million infrastructure and equity investment toward the Hispanic Society Museum and Library (HSML)

As New Yorkers gather today to celebrate the vibrant spirit of Puerto Rican culture at the National Puerto Rican Day Parade, Governor Kathy Hochul today highlighted her administration's crucial, "gap-filling" investments for Phase 2 of the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute (HHCI) in Buffalo. These strategic funds are propelling the landmark project towards its full completion, solidifying its future as a premier destination for Hispanic arts, history and community in Western New York.

Governor Hochul has been a steadfast champion of the HHCI since breaking ground on the $30 million, 37,000-square-foot facility in September 2023, coinciding with the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. Her administration's ongoing commitment includes a pivotal $5 million grant through Empire State Development, alongside other critical funding, directly addressing the remaining financial needs to ensure the seamless progression to Phase 2 and the eventual grand opening. This targeted investment underscores New York State's unwavering dedication to fostering cultural understanding and driving economic growth in diverse communities.

The HHCI, developed by the Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York, is rapidly approaching its full vision, which includes a museum, a 150-seat performing arts theater, state-of-the-art event spaces, a vibrant café, a cutting-edge media center and expansive learning labs. Upon completion, it will serve as a central gathering place, showcasing the diverse arts and cultures of the region's expansive Hispanic population, which includes communities from nearly two dozen Latin American countries. This targeted investment is a testament to Governor Hochul's ongoing efforts to strengthen cultural institutions and empower communities across New York by seeing projects through to their successful completion.

$2 Million for the Hispanic Society Museum and Library

Additionally, the Governor included a $2 million infrastructure and equity investment in this year’s Budget that will go toward the Hispanic Society Museum and Library (HSML) located in New York City. Its vast collection of over 750,000 objects and inclusive programming reflect a bold commitment to cultural equity and local engagement. The museum highlights significant Latino art work both globally and locally, however, the deteriorating condition of the Landmark Audubon Terrace, including the closure of the Lower Terrace due to safety concerns, limits access to this important resource. This funding will stabilize structural elements, improve infrastructure and install an ADA-compliant bridge — improvements that are essential to reopening public space and ensuring safe, inclusive access to exhibitions and educational programming. These upgrades will allow HSML to fully serve the surrounding Latino and immigrant communities, while enhancing New York’s cultural landscape for all. As the only institution in New York solely dedicated to the arts and cultures of the Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking world, the Hispanic Society is a globally significant yet deeply rooted community anchor.

Representative Adriano Espaillat said, “I commend Governor Hochul on this latest investment to support arts, cultural, and educational programs that work to uplift Latino families throughout New York communities. This weekend, as we continue to celebrate the significant contributions of Puerto Ricans to our state and the nation, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening cultural institutions and programs that create opportunities to help Latino families thrive.”

State Senator Robert Jackson said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to uplifting Hispanic heritage through meaningful investments in programs and institutions that celebrate our culture and contributions. By supporting the rich history and vibrant voices of the Puerto Rican, Dominican, and broader Hispanic diaspora, we’re not just honoring the past -- we’re affirming their and our place in New York’s future.”

State Senator Sean Ryan said, “Buffalo's Puerto Rican and Hispanic community is vibrant, diverse, and a significant part of what makes Buffalo the city we know and love. The Hispanic Heritage Council's Cultural Institute, led by the vision of Cas Rodriguez and the Hispanic Heritage Council of WNY, will be a celebration of Hispanic culture that is unprecedented in New York, and I am thrilled that Buffalo is leading the way. I was proud to work with my colleagues and Governor Hochul to secure significant state funding for this transformational project.”

State Senator April N.M. Baskin said, “I grew up in the heart of Buffalo's West Side. For years, the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Center has been a vision of both our local Latino leaders and our cultural and arts industries. It warms my heart that Governor Hochul has prioritized more funding to help close the gap for this much needed asset. I'm thankful to the governor and her team; congratulations to Casimiro Rodriguez, Sr. and all of Buffalo's Latino community leaders on this monumental achievement. I look forward to the unveiling of this unique cultural center, the new home to Latino arts, cuisine, culture, and history for decades to come.”

Assemblymember Jonathan Rivera said, “In 2021, I was joined at the corner of Niagara and Hudson streets by NYS Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and community leaders throughout our city to announce $3.8 million in state funding for the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute of WNY project. Since then, all along the way the Governor, her team, the Hispanic Heritage Council and I have worked tirelessly to bring more resources to this transformational project. Throughout the process everyone involved embodied the cornerstone qualities of Hispanic culture – resiliency, faith and determination. Governor Kathy Hochul sees the potential of what this project can bring and that’s why she’s made this additional and especially powerful investment into the Latino community we love and call home. When this project is complete, the region will for the first time have a dedicated space to collect and to share those stories, and to preserve Hispanic culture for future generations of Western New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Manny De Los Santos said, “The Puerto Rican Day Parade reminds us of the deep roots and enduring contributions of the Puerto Rican community in New York. I applaud Governor Hochul’s $9 million investment in preserving this powerful legacy. I stand in celebration and solidarity because in unity, there is strength.”

The 2025 parade theme, “Plantando Bandera” (Planting Roots), honors the deep roots and positive contributions of Puerto Rican communities across the diaspora. This parade, now in its 68th year, is the largest demonstration of cultural pride in the nation. Held annually from 44th Street to 79th Street along 5th Avenue in Manhattan, the parade celebrates the 3.5 million inhabitants of Puerto Rico and the over 5 million people residing in the United States.

Reestablished in 2014, the organization’s programs and events focus on promoting Culture, Arts and Education. They pay special tributes to prominent historical figures and launch campaigns to raise awareness of important community issues. Additionally, they are committed to advancing higher education by awarding scholarships to students of Puerto Rican descent.

Since taking office, Governor Hochul has significantly strengthened the ties between New York and Puerto Rico, and has been a steadfast supporter of the Puerto Ricans that reside in New York. Last year, Governor Hochul made a groundbreaking announcement by establishing the New York State-Puerto Rico Economic Opportunity Advisory Council. This council comprises a group of dedicated Administration officials who are committed to advancing our shared economic objectives. Furthermore, Governor Hochul collaborated closely with Congressional and Puerto Rican leaders to establish a New York Office of the Puerto Rican Federal Affairs Administration. This office will serve as a valuable resource for Puerto Ricans residing in New York and neighboring states, facilitating the easy acquisition of essential documents such as birth certificates, marriage licenses and other vital records. These records are crucial for accessing basic government benefits and services.

Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York Inc. President & Founder Casimiro D. Rodriguez Sr. said, “We are deeply grateful to Governor Hochul for her unwavering support of the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute. This historic investment is not just a milestone for the Buffalo Hispanic community—it’s a gift to all of Western New York. As the first of its kind, this institute will serve as a vibrant hub for arts, culture, education, and heritage, drawing visitors from near and far, including our Canadian neighbors. It will enrich our region’s cultural landscape and strengthen our identity as a welcoming and diverse community. The future is bright, and we are filled with hope and gratitude as we take this giant step forward together.”

Hispanic Society Museum and Library Trustee James Blanco said, “Today’s grant from Governor Hochul furthers our mission to promote Hispanic arts and literature, both here in New York City and across the country. We are grateful for this investment to create a space in our community where we can recognize the vital role Hispanic culture plays in our shared story.”