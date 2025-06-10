Minutes Network Partners with Caribbean Tech Connect to Expand Jingle Plug-In Access to Jamaican Developers

Jingle Plug-In Caribbean Tech Connect Minutes Network

Jingle Plug-In is already available to developers. The June 28 event in Kingston will serve as the first in-depth showcase for Jamaican app creators.

LEEDS, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minutes Network, a telecom infrastructure company reimagining how value flows through global voice traffic, has announced a strategic partnership between Caribbean Tech Connect (CTC) and Jingle Plug-In - one of its core monetization products for mobile app developers. This partnership brings focused outreach and technical support to developers across Jamaica, enabling a new revenue stream that integrates directly with telecom infrastructure - without disrupting app functionality or requiring user change.

As part of the collaboration, Jingle Plug-In and CTC will co-host Jingle App Dev Connect - a hybrid event on June 28 in Kingston, Jamaica. offering developers the first in-depth walkthrough of how Jingle works, how to integrate it, and how to earn revenue by monetizing existing user behavior. The session will support both in-person and virtual participation.

Event Overview:

Jingle App Dev Connect – June 28, 2025

Hybrid (In-person + Virtual)

What to Expect: International speakers, technical walkthroughs, live demos, and more.

Audience: App Developers, startup founders, and Caribbean tech entrepreneurs

“Jingle Plug-In is engineered to help developers unlock an additional revenue stream - especially in markets that traditional ad networks and subscription models have underserved,” said Josh Watkins, CEO of Minutes Network. “This partnership with CTC allows us to meet developers, application owners, and entrepreneurs where they are - and give them a powerful, plug-in alternative that integrates seamlessly into existing Android apps.”

Jamaican Developers can already apply to the Jingle Pioneers Club, which offers tailored integration support, co-marketing visibility, and a first-mover monetization advantage. Those who attend the June 28th event will gain deeper insight into how Jingle works, meet the team behind it, and explore early success strategies. Jingle Plug-In creates a new monetization layer that works alongside ads, paywalls, and subscriptions - adding incremental revenue by monetizing existing user behavior.

Caribbean Tech Connect, while regionally focused, is launching this initiative with a deep commitment to supporting local Jamaican talent first. This collaboration with Jingle Plug-In marks the first of several strategic partnerships aimed at bridging the monetization gap for regional developers.

“Our mission has always been to support and scale Caribbean talent,” said Oshane Bailey, Founder and CEO of Caribbean Tech Connect. “Jingle Plug-In gives our community of innovative thinkers a new way to earn from their apps while staying in control of the user experience.”

About Jingle Plug-In

Jingle Plug-In is a lightweight solution that allows app developers and owners to earn revenue when their users receive phone calls and SMS messages. Built by the telecom experts at Minutes Network, Jingle Plug-In routes call and message traffic intelligently and shares a portion of that revenue with app owners - creating a new monetization layer that works alongside ads, paywalls, and subscriptions.

About Minutes Network Ltd

Minutes Network is a telecom infrastructure company reimagining how value flows through global voice traffic. Through its MinTech engineering suite, Minutes Network enables app developers, telecom carriers, and platform partners to generate new revenue from call and SMS activity. Its flagship plug-in, Jingle, allows mobile apps to monetize received calls and SMS messages without disrupting the user experience.

About Caribbean Tech Connect

Caribbean Tech Connect (CTC) is a regional hub for developers, entrepreneurs, and technologists working to grow the Caribbean’s digital economy. CTC curates events, partnerships, and education initiatives that empower builders and founders across the region.

