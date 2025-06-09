Nathan R Mitchell, Lead Empowered Founder, Announces New Leadership Book: The Empowered Leader

The Empowered Leader by Nathan R Mitchell Nathan R Mitchell Lead Empowered - Unlock Your True Potential

Nathan R Mitchell, author and founder at Lead Empowered, is set to release his transformational, new book, The Empowered Leader, in December 2025.

It's in that moment when we realize, 'It's not about me - there's a bigger purpose at work here, and it's my responsibility to fulfill it,' that a great leader is born.” — Nathan R Mitchell MBA

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trusted Leadership Authority and Founder of Lead Empowered, Nathan R Mitchell, is proud to announce the upcoming release of his transformative new book, The Empowered Leader: Five Keys to Unlocking Your True Potential for Greater Influence and Impact, slated to launch by the end of 2025.

In a time when workplace trust is fragile, engagement is at historic lows, and leadership burnout is on the rise, Mitchell offers a timely and much-needed guide for a new kind of leader—one who leads with purpose, wisdom, discernment, a coaching mindset, and with the heart of a servant.

The Empowered Leader outlines five essential keys—Purpose, Wisdom, Discernment, Coaching, and Service—to help readers rise above mediocrity and embrace a transformational style of leadership rooted in the timeless principles of servant leadership. Through relatable insights and real-world application, Mitchell shows leaders how to create lasting impact by leading with clarity, empowering others, and serving with humility.

“Leadership isn’t about power, control, or charisma—it’s about calling. It's about fulfilling our God-given purpose," says Mitchell. “This book is an invitation to lead with authenticity, and to create a ripple of positive and purposeful change that extends far beyond the workplace.”

This highly anticipated release is perfect for executives, managers, coaches, and anyone ready to elevate their influence from transactional to transformational; from accidental to intentional.

Advance media inquiries, interviews, and speaking engagement requests can be directed to: https://leadempowered.com/contact/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.