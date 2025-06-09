Little India Restaurants Launch $12 June Buffet & Brunch with Signature Drink and To-Go Options

A feast for the senses-bold spices, vibrant colors, and flavors that hit every note. This is how India does lunch.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Little India Restaurants is turning up the flavor this June with the launch of their $12 Buffet & Brunch Special, available for dine-in, takeout, and free delivery, all month long. Designed for flavor fanatics and busy foodies alike, this limited-time offer brings unbeatable value, flexibility, and bold Indian cuisine to the table.

Throughout the month of June 2025, guests can enjoy a full buffet and brunch experience packed with fan-favorite dishes - all for just $12. The offer also includes a choice of one signature beverage, including a house cocktail, Mango Lassi, or classic Chai, for the perfect finishing touch.

The full offer includes:

$12 All-You-Can-Eat Buffet & Brunch

Lunch Buffet To-Go Box – perfect for workdays or meals on the move

One Complimentary Signature Drink (Cocktail, Mango Lassi, or Chai)

Free Delivery & Pick-Up for all orders

“This June, we’re making it easier than ever to enjoy bold, delicious food without breaking the bank,” said Simeran Baidwan, owner of Little India Restaurants. “Whether you're dining in with friends, grabbing a to-go box for lunch, or getting it delivered straight to your door, our $12 buffet is here to bring the flavor all month long.”

Known for authentic recipes, warm hospitality, and vibrant flavors, Little India Restaurants continue to offer exceptional dining experiences with flexible service options for today’s lifestyles.

The $12 June Buffet & Brunch is available now through June 30, 2025, at all participating Little India Restaurant locations.

