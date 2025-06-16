'AI Receptionists Are Now Booking Jobs Better Than Humans,' says Australian Start-Up

Johnni Johnni ai

ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From plumbing emergencies to consultations and mechanic appointments, a new generation of virtual receptionists is quietly transforming the way Australian businesses handle incoming calls—and customers can’t tell they’re speaking to AI.Johnni.ai, a technology start-up based in South Australia, has developed an advanced AI voice receptionist that is helping businesses across sectors respond to calls, book appointments, and answer common customer queries — with consistent speed, precision, and reliability.According to industry data from Alliance Virtual Offices and Numa AI, nearly 47% of calls to small businesses go unanswered, and over 25% of callers hang up before leaving a voicemail.“We’ve seen clients increase their revenue simply by not missing calls,” said Paul Kidis and Brodie Legget, co- founders of Johnni.ai. “Businesses often don’t realise how many opportunities are lost due to missed enquiries. Our platform solves that by providing instant responses—24/7.”Unlike traditional phone systems or basic bots, Johnni.ai offers a tailored solution that learns a business’s specific services, pricing, frequently asked questions, and even uses a natural Australian accent to maintain familiarity for customers. The system is also bilingual, enabling it to serve diverse clientele across languages.One Johnni.ai client, a local trades business, reported 26 additional jobs booked in a single month, resulting in over $16,000+ in extra revenue—all managed autonomously by the AI system.“Our technology is more than just a call handler,” Kidis added. “It’s a virtual team member that never sleeps, never forgets a detail, and always picks up on the first ring.”From plumbers and electricians to accounting firms and wellness clinics, a growing number of Australian businesses are adopting Johnni.ai to recapture lost revenue and deliver consistent customer service around the clock.7-Day Free Trial Now AvailableTo allow businesses to experience the impact firsthand, Johnni.ai is offering a 7-day free trial, including full setup within 24 hours. No credit card is required.“This isn’t a vision of the future—it’s already happening,” said Kidis. “We want businesses to try it, test it in real-world conditions, and see the difference for themselves.”________________________________________About Johnni.aiJohnni.ai is a South Australian AI voice platform designed to help small and medium-sized businesses turn missed calls into booked appointments. With seamless integration, real-time response capability, and bilingual support, the system is optimized for trades, professional services, and customer-facing industries.

