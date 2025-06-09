Aerospace 3D Printing Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has The Aerospace 3D Printing Market Grown In Recent Years?

The aerospace 3D printing market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $3.15 billion in 2024 to $4.15 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 31.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to environmental concerns, demand for customized aerospace components, the rise in the aerospace industry, regulatory support, investment and funding.

What Is The Forecasted Growth For The Aerospace 3D Printing Market?

The aerospace 3D printing market growth is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $11.72 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 29.6%. The growth in the forecasted period can be attributed to global market growth, rising focus on green aviation, rising demand for lightweight components, increasing space launch vehicles, and need for cost savings.

Which Factors Are Driving The Growth Of The Aerospace 3D Printing Market?

The rising demand for lightweight parts and components from the aerospace industry is driving the growth of the aerospace 3D printing market. Lightweight design is a highly described and used concept in various industries, particularly in aerospace, and is related to the green aviation theory. 3D printing allows the creation and deployment of various lightweight prototypes, enabling designers to refine the form and fit of finished parts in the aerospace industry. For instance, a 20% weight reduction in a Boeing 787 is expected to generate a 10 to 12% improvement in fuel efficiency. In addition to a decrease in carbon footprint, lightweight parts also improve operational efficiency with things like better acceleration, higher structural strength, and better protection performance.

Who Are The Key Players In The Aerospace 3D Printing Market?

Major companies operating in the aerospace 3D printing market include Norsk Titanium AS, Materialise NV, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Arcam AB, 3D Systems Corporation, Ultimaker B.V., Stratasys Ltd., General Electric Company, Airbus SE, Safran SA, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, The ExOne Company, MTU Aero Engines AG, Höganäs AB, Oerlikon Group AG, Renishaw plc, TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, Made In Space Inc., Markforged Inc., Liebherr-International AG, EnvisionTEC GmbH, Optomec Inc., XYZprinting Inc., SLM Solutions Group AG, Concept Laser GmbH, Sciaky Inc., Additive Industries B.V., Carpenter Technology Corporation, GKN plc, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Emerging In The Aerospace 3D Printing Market?

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the aerospace 3D printing market. Technological advancement is the discovery of knowledge that advances technology in developing new Defense & Space business units to address several critical industry demands. One such business unit focuses on developing products and technologies for defense and space-related projects, including military systems and satellite technology.

How Is The Aerospace 3D Printing Market Segmented?

The aerospace 3D printing market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Material Type: Metals, Plastics, Ceramics

2 By Industry Type: Aircraft, Spacecraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

3 By Printer Technology Type: Direct Metal Laser Sintering DMLS, Fused Deposition Modeling FDM, Continuous Liquid Interface Production CLIP, Stereolithography SLA, Selective Laser Sintering SLS

4 By Process Type: Material Extrusion, Powder Bed Fusion, Direct Energy Deposition, Material Jetting, Binder Jetting, Sheet Lamination, Vat Photo-Polymerization

5 By Application: Structural Components, Engine Components, Space Components

Subsegments:

1 By Metals: Aluminum Alloys, Titanium Alloys, Stainless Steel, Inconel, Other Metal Alloys

2 By Plastics: Thermoplastics, Thermosetting Plastics, Composites, Other Plastic Materials

3 By Ceramics: Oxide Ceramics, Non-Oxide Ceramics, Composite Ceramics, Other Ceramic Materials

How Has The Aerospace 3D Printing Market Performed Regionally?

North America was the largest region in the aerospace 3D printing market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the 3D printing market share during the forecast period. The regions covered in the aerospace 3D printing market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

