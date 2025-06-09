Global Aviation And Defense Cyber Security Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Prognosis For The Global Aviation And Defense Cyber Security Market?

The global market of aviation and defense cyber security is set to soar, with estimations pointing towards significant growth rates in the near future. Market figures are projected to reach $98.21 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.1%, up from a size of $86.08 billion in 2024. This increase is largely attributed to factors such as heightened connectivity, nation-state threats, concerns over data breaches, regulatory compliance requirements, and the overall trajectory of economic growth.

What Is The Future Forecast For Global The Aviation And Defense Cyber Security Market?

Analysts predict a further upswing for this market in the years to follow, with a forecasted market size of $161.2 billion in 2029, representing a CAGR of 13.2%. This increase will likely be driven by an intensifying digitalization, the rise of automation, expanded defense budgets, and supportive government policies. The forecast period also uncovers several notable trends such as a reliance on cloud security, implementation of advanced authentication methods, increasing importance of threat hunting and detection, blending of cyber and physical security measures cyber-physical convergence, along with the adoption of quantum-resistant cryptography technologies.

What Is Fuelling The Growth Of The Aviation And Defense Cyber Security Market?

One crucial factor predicted to propel the growth of the aviation and defense cyber security market significantly is the regular incidence of cyber-attacks within the aircraft industry. The integration of digital technologies, emergence of connected aircrafts, and the application of Internet of Things IoT at airports have introduced new risks of cyber threats which can be evaded through robust cyber security measures, thus creating a soaring demand for cyber security in this sector.

Which Major Players Are Leading The Aviation And Defense Cyber Security Market?

Prominent players within the aviation and defense cyber security market size include the International Business Machines Corporation IBM, Honeywell International Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., and the Thales Group, among others. These key entities are known to be highly proactive in capitalizing on innovative developments and utilizing them for the enhancement of their market position. One such technological breakthrough came in October 2022, when the UK-based aerospace, defense, and security giant, BAE Systems, launched its updated maintenance tool, Viper Memory Loader Verifier II MLV II designed to minimize the vulnerability of F-16 aircraft to cyberattacks.

How Is The Global Aviation And Defense Cyber Security Market Segmented?

This market is broadly segmented into components and deployments which is further divided into solution and service along with on-cloud and on-premise, respectively. Under the solution segment, the market provides network security solutions, endpoint security solutions, application security solutions, cloud security solutions, data loss prevention DLP solutions, threat intelligence solutions. The service segment includes managed security services, consulting services, incident response services, security training and awareness services, compliance and risk management services.

How Does The Global Aviation And Defense Cyber Security Market Vary By Region?

The inclusion of regional insights within the report identifies North America as the lion’s share holder of the aviation and defense cyber security market in 2024. However, it is Asia-Pacific that is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses an extensive regional coverage, spanning Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

