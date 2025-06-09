Matia Mobility Joins BlueCross BlueShield Network, Expanding Access to Innovative Mobility Solutions

Matia Mobility BlueCross BlueShield

Partnering with BlueCross BlueShield marks a significant milestone for Matia Mobility and the community we serve

This agreement helps ensure that more people with mobility impairments can obtain life-changing independence the Tek RMD provides with the peace of mind that comes from in-network insurance coverage.” — Steven Boal

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matia Mobility , a leading innovator in assistive mobility technology, is proud to announce that it is now an in-network provider with BlueCross BlueShield (BCBS) as of June 1, 2025. This new partnership expands access to the Tek RMD , Matia Mobility’s groundbreaking robotic mobility device, for millions of Americans covered under BCBS plans.“Partnering with BlueCross BlueShield marks a significant milestone for Matia Mobility and the community we serve,” said Steven Boal, CEO of Matia Mobility. “This agreement helps ensure that more individuals with mobility impairments can obtain the life-changing independence the Tek RMD provides—now with the peace of mind that comes from in-network insurance coverage.”The Tek RMD (Robotic Mobilization Device) redefines what’s possible for individuals living with spinal cord injuries and other mobility challenges by allowing users to safely sit, stand, and navigate indoor spaces with unprecedented ease. With coverage now extended through BCBS, users and clinicians will benefit from streamlined access and reduced out-of-pocket costs.In addition to BlueCross BlueShield, major insurance providers such as Aetna and UnitedHealthcare have also covered the Tek RMD, along with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. These growing partnerships reflect a broader recognition of the Tek RMD’s impact on quality of life, independence, and mobility.Individuals wishing to check if they have coverage can now visit https://www.matiamobility.com and fill out an Insurance Eligibility & Request Form.For more information about the Tek RMD or to inquire about coverage through BlueCross BlueShield, please visit https://www.matiamobility.com or contact the company at info@matiamobility.com.About Matia Mobility:Matia Mobility is reimagining mobility for people with walking disabilities. The all new Tek RMD is a revolutionary mobility platform that makes it possible to independently and safely sit, stand and navigate environments that were once inaccessible, indoor and outdoor, and all at eye level.With the industry’s smallest footprint, users can now go places and reach items otherwise unavailable in a standard wheelchair, whether at home or at work. The Tek RMD fits in small spaces, minimizing renovation requirements and often decreasing overall living costs for someone with a walking disability.

First time standing reactions made possible by the Tek RMD by Matia Mobility

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.