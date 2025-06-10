FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES STEAMY QUEER TIME LOOP THRILLER 'SPARK'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the LGBTQ+ sci-fi romance SPARK, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting June 10, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the LGBTQ+ sci-fi romance SPARK, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting June 10, 2025.

SPARK follows Aaron, a hopeless romantic who finds himself stuck in a time loop, reliving the same day after an intense sexual encounter with the mysterious and handsome Trevor. His excitement at the opportunity for a do-over soon becomes unsettling as Aaron suspects Trevor may be the cause of his time loop. Aaron’s relentless pursuit of love forces him to confront his own insecurities and the blurred boundaries between infatuation and self-destruction. It's GROUNDHOG DAY meets VERTIGO meets ETERNAL SUNSHINE OF THE SPOTLESS MIND in this cyclical tale of cosmic chaos. Nicholas Giuricich’s feature debut is a wildly creative story of romance, deception, and the desire for connection mixed with the heady allure of toxic relationships. Can Aaron break out of this cycle, or is he destined to live out his life stuck in the same patterns?

Written and directed by Nicholas Giuricich, SPARK was produced by Lesley Lopez of ReKon Productions and Nicholas Giuricich and Jackson Giuricich of Berlin 7. The cast of SPARK is anchored by vibrant lead performances from acclaimed non-binary actors Theo Germaine (‘Aaron’), Vico Ortiz (‘Dani’), and LBGTQ+ Olympic athlete/actor Danell Leyva (‘Trevor’).

“Bringing SPARK to life was a thrilling experience for us,” said director Nicholas Giuricich. “To tell a universal story about love, desire, and fantasy through queer characters felt like a rare privilege. We're eager to see how audiences react to our twisted sci-fi romance.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire SPARK with Lisha Yakub Sevanian of ReKon Productions.

SPARK website: www.thefilmspark.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

