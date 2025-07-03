Snap-e Helps South African Brands Turn eMedia Airtime into Measurable Leads

Activate Your Campaign with Snap-e

The latest campaigns show how interactive TV tech is converting viewers into real-time customers — during the broadcast

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snap-e, an interactive TV engagement solution brought to you exclusively by eMedia Holdings, is showing South African advertisers that television can do more than build awareness — it can generate leads, sign-ups, and conversions in real time.

Snap-e is built on Qapture’s advanced visual code technology and enables viewers to scan branded, colorful codes directly from their TV screens — no zooming, clicking, remembering a number to SMS, or fiddling with URLs. With just one scan, viewers are taken to an optimized experience: a game, signup, special offer, or purchase — all while the ad is still running or during a program. Snap-e is turning passive airtime into measurable business results.

Snap-e vs. QR: Not Just a Code — A Performance Engine

Skeptical about QR codes on TV? You’re not alone. Most QR campaigns underperform because they rely on outdated assumptions:

* QR codes aren’t made for TV — they often require zooming in or pausing the screen

* They look generic, so viewers have no clue what they’ll get until after they scan

* The journey after the scan often needs extra clicks or loads a page viewers abandon

* And there’s lingering trust issues — many viewers don’t scan unknown QR codes on principle

Snap-e fixes all of that.

* It’s designed for TV — with long-range scanning, even from across the room

* The codes are custom-shaped (like a shopping cart, heart, or even your logo) — making the intent clear before scanning

* The experience is instant and action-driven — with no friction and no guesswork

* And because Snap-e runs through the eMedia ecosystem, the viewer already trusts it

Real Results — Already Happening in South Africa

Recent Snap-e campaigns on eMedia have delivered:

* Thousands of live scans during prime-time slots

* High-intent leads, verified conversions, and ecommerce actions

* Engagement rates up to 4x higher than traditional QR-code experiences

* >80% conversion rate

“Snap-e doesn’t just track viewer interest — it converts it,” said Alon Raz, Qapture CEO. “If you’re running ads on eMedia, you don’t need to change your media plan — just activate Snap-e and let the results speak for themselves.”

Ready to turn your airtime into leads? For a limited time, eMedia advertisers can activate their first Snap-e campaign with 10% off — making it even easier to test the results for yourself.

To request your custom Snap-e campaign mockup, visit https://qapture.co/en/snap-e.

