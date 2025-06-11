IAdea, Microsoft, Appspace, and Planon to Collaborate on an MDEP Digital Signage Preview

IAdea, Microsoft, Appspace, and Planon announce a collaborative effort to preview Microsoft MDEP for digital signage, to deliver a secure, scalable foundation.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IAdea, Microsoft, Appspace, and Planon are announcing a collaborative effort to preview the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP) offering for interactive and non-interactive displays. The joint effort aims to deliver a secure, scalable foundation for managing digital signage devices across enterprise environments, bringing consistency to a previously fragmented device category.

MDEP is Microsoft’s enterprise-grade Android platform designed to enable secure, centrally managed devices for commercial and industrial applications. With this expansion into digital signage, MDEP offers unified device management, long-term support, and security patching for displays used in corporate communications, space management, and facility navigation.

“As partners have reached out to us asking to expand our support for interactive and non-interactive display solutions, MDEP is exploring how to best meet this demand by offering a secure, scalable platform designed to streamline the management and deployment of digital signage,” said Yoav Barzilay, Senior Program Manager at Microsoft. “With an initial preview, we’re collaborating with IAdea, Appspace, and Planon to refine this offering, setting the stage for a future-ready solution tailored for enterprise-grade digital signage.”

IAdea is leading this initiative, providing reference hardware implementations and enabling software partners to bring their workplace solutions onto the platform. The company is working with Microsoft and ecosystem partners to ensure devices meet enterprise-grade reliability, security, and manageability requirements.

“Digital signage plays a central role in enterprise communications and workplace services, yet until now, it’s lacked a consistent, secure platform,” said John C. Wang, CEO and Co-founder of IAdea. “By working with Microsoft, Appspace, and Planon, we enable the next generation of signage solutions that are manageable from day one and ready to scale across global deployments.”

Appspace, the workplace experience platform that keeps everyone in the know, is collaborating with IAdea and MDEP in this initiative. This will offer significant user benefits: Appspace will be available on MDEP devices, connecting users to meeting rooms, digital signage, and communications. This direct integration, paired with MDEP’s security and updates, guarantees a protected and consistently performing workplace experience, simplifying setup and providing a more reliable solution.

“Our work with IAdea on MDEP means we're providing customers with a workplace experience platform that’s ready from day one, deeply integrated into a secure, managed device ecosystem,” said Paul Alley, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Appspace. “It's about making everyday work smoother and more reliable, ensuring every experience can support a truly connected workplace.”

Planon, a global provider of Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS), is also supporting the MDEP initiative. Planon’s solutions for workplace management and space reservations focus on optimizing space utilization and user experience. Through integration with MDEP, these solutions operate on devices that meet consistent security and management criteria. This integration supports organizations in implementing reliable and scalable smart building management practices.

“Our touch panel and kiosk solutions are designed to provide intuitive navigation and improve the overall employee experience, aligning with our commitment to smart workplace management,” said Iwan van Eldijk, Vice President of Partnering & Alliances at Planon. “MDEP enables a great foundation that ensures our technology runs flawlessly.”

The joint effort will be demonstrated as a technology preview at InfoComm 2025.



About Microsoft

Microsoft is a global technology company that enables digital transformation through cloud services, secure devices, and software platforms. MDEP brings enterprise-grade manageability and support to Android-based commercial devices.

https://aka.ms/MDEPblog

About IAdea

IAdea provides digital signage and workplace technology devices including media players, room panels, desk booking displays, and cloud-based management software. Its products are distributed globally through channel partners and deployed across corporate, education, and transportation sectors.

www.iadea.com

About Appspace

Appspace is the workplace experience platform that keeps everyone in the know. Empower your entire workforce with a single platform for employee communications, digital signage, space reservation, visitor management and more – making work an experience everyone loves. Join the more than 170 Fortune 500 companies and a global community of users who rely on Appspace every day. Learn more at www.appspace.com

About Planon

Planon is a global provider of smart sustainable workplace and building management software, helping organizations optimize real estate and facility operations, space utilization, and user engagement through integrated platforms.

www.planonsoftware.com

